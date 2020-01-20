‘They Can’t Impeach Someone They Can’t See,’ Say Trump Boys Cramming Dad Into Homemade Bunker Under Oval Office Desk

WASHINGTON—Rapidly concealing the “super top secret” shelter’s entrance with a sofa cushion, the Trump boys reportedly declared “They can’t impeach someone they can’t see” Friday whereas cramming their dad right into a selfmade bunker below the Oval Workplace desk. “The House peach managers [sic] are never, ever gonna be able to find dad way deep in here!” stated Donald Trump Jr., who stapled a be aware with the message “definitely no president inside” to blankets as an additional safety precaution whereas Eric Trump punched air holes by way of the pillows with a pair of scissors. “Stay right there, dad, and don’t move till 2050. We read through the whole constant tuition [sic] and it says those guys can’t impeach you if they can’t find you. Here are two pieces of bread for dinners, and a straw you can use as a snorkel. Close your eyes real tight and you’ll be totally invisible. Okay, see you later. We’re gonna glue the bunker door shut.” At press time, the Trump boys had been panicking after realizing they’d misplaced their father.