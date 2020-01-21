‘THEY WERE ESCALATING’: Unifor’s Jerry Dias shocked at arrest in Regina

Unifor nationwide president Jerry Dias stated his seven hours in jail is not going to deter him from battling on for his locked-out members in Regina.

“If it means they put me back in jail again I will do it because we are fighting for working people — not just here in Saskatchewan but also the whole country,” Dias stated in an interview Tuesday simply after being launched.

He and 13 different labour leaders — seven in whole from Ontario — have been charged with mischief after shutting down the Co-op Refinery regardless that a courtroom injunction solely allowed the union to disrupt visitors for 10 minutes at a time.

As an alternative, union pickets introduced in fencing to cease vehicles from coming or going.

Dias stated he was by no means offered with a written copy of the injunction, which he stated “was very specific in that it applied only to Local 594 and not out-of-province or national representatives.”

Below regular circumstances, he stated, police wait till such nuance is sorted out.

Not this time.

“In my 40 years in labour, I have never seen anything like this,” stated Dias. “The role of the police is to de-escalate but they were escalating.”

Unifor is trying into it however, Dias stated, “I am quite sure I am the first labour leader to be locked up in a jail cell in the last 40 years.”

It’s believed the final nationwide chief to be incarcerated was Canadian Union of Postal Employees president Jean-Claude Parrot in 1979.

Dias stated that with a “company making $3 million a day” and “more than billion dollars” a 12 months in revenue is, with the assistance of the courts and police, placing its employees’ chief in jail whereas “scabs are being flown in by helicopter,” common employees understand what it might imply.

“It means it could be them next,” stated Dias.

This time, Regina Police say, it was “Jerome Dias, 61, of Milton, Murray Gore, 60, of Surrey, B.C., Barry Strains, 60, of Toronto, Karl Deforest, 55, of Kitchener, William Reid, 53, of Scarborough, Michael Byrne, 53, of Belle River, Ont., Kenneth Anderson, 51, of Tecumseh, Ont., Joshua Coles, 47, Michael Smith, 47, of Delta, B.C., Gavin McGarricle, 46, of Surrey, B.C., Mario Santos, 44, of Pitt Meadows, B.C., Trevor Robert Lesperance, 39, of Regina, Bjorn Edwin Particular person, 33, of Regina, and Charles Grieve, 31, of Windsor” who have been charged with mischief beneath $5,000 and are to look in Saskatchewan courtroom Feb. 26.

“Police learned that Unifor members had completely blocked the entrances/exits to the Co-op Refinery complex, not allowing vehicles to enter or exit the property, in spite of a recent court order which sets out the rules of engagement for both sides in the dispute,” Regina Police stated.

Dias stated whereas a lot of these charged have been processed and launched in the usual period of time, he was saved many hours greater than essential. “It didn’t intimidate me and it has galvanized our members,” he stated.

The identical motion, Dias stated, shall be taken till the 2 sides get again to the bargaining desk.

However Co-op stated in a launch: “Unifor continues to use illegal blockades as a bullying tactic and has brought in extra people to help them do it. Today’s actions by Unifor represent yet another violation of the court injunction, and it’s abundantly clear that Unifor has no respect for the rule of law.”

In fact, what must be stated is either side ought to cease the warfare and get again to negotiating earlier than somebody will get damage. When a nationwide union chief goes to jail, it’s already going too far.

As I Unifor member, I declare my battle however I even have had a variety of expertise masking labour disputes in 35 years and know beneath regular practices, cooling-off efforts are deployed and de-escalating type warnings tried earlier than police begin arresting — such as you see in First Nations blockades or Antifa protests.

These are all Canadians and a peaceable answer is at all times the higher means.

This doesn’t appear to be near anyplace close to that in Regina.

“They thought this would end this but it has done the opposite,” stated Dias. “The plant was shut down (Monday) and it will likely be shut down at the moment and once more tomorrow.

“I’m staying in Regina now. I’m not going anyplace,” he added. “People are jumping on planes from all over the country to join us in this fight.”

As for the felony expenses for himself and the others, he stated Unifor will take it the Supreme Court docket of Canada, if essential. They’re additionally trying into laying complaints to authorities about “heavy-handed” ways utilized by police.

“The officer who arrested me was way too aggressive and should not have a badge,” stated Dias. “But I am most upset about 50 women were being pushed around. That’s not right.”

It’s the sort of factor, he stated, price going to jail over.

[email protected]