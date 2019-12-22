“They’re Angry, I Won Twice”: PM’s Attack On Citizenship Law- Top Quotes

PM Modi launches BJP’s Delhi election marketing campaign at Ramlila Maidan.
“Unity In Diversity Is India’s Uniqueness,” stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he started his speech at a mega rally in New Delhi. “Now I will say ‘Unity in diversity’, you respond ‘India’s specialty’,” he advised the group. The slogan was chanted thrice earlier than the Prime Minister turned his consideration to the native points in Delhi. Breaking his silence on the Citizenship Legislation protests that unfold throughout the nation, PM Modi accused the Opposition of deceptive individuals by spreading rumours. Burn my effigy not public property, he stated.
Listed here are prime 5 quotes from PM Modi’s speech on Citizenship (Modification) Act
“Country won’t accept false claims I’m snatching peoples’ iights”: PM On Citizenship Act
“Respect parliament,” says PM Modi On Citizenship Modification Act at Delhi rally
“Unity In Diversity is India’s Uniqueness”: PM Modi at Mega Rally in Delhi
In Delhi itself, in previous days, the market through which fireplace unfold, so many individuals misplaced their lives, they went inside the fireplace and tried to drag out as many individuals as they might and did not ask faith. Ought to the police be revered or not 35,000 policemen died for the nation in final a number of years Increase slogans with me “Shaheedon amar raho” (Martyred policemen needs to be honoured).
Hate Modi, however do not hate India: PM Modi at Mega Rally in Delhi
