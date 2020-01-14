THICK – “5 Years Behind”

Final spring, the Brooklyn Band To Watch THICK launched a three-track EP to have a good time their signing to Epitaph Data. At this time, they're asserting the discharge of their debut album – out three/6 – with its title observe, “5 Years Behind.” The music's about temporal anxiousness and all the time really feel such as you're enjoying a dropping sport. “I wouldn't feel so overwhelmed if I didn't let time take control of me,” goes the chiming refrain.

“It's about how we always feel five years behind in life, at least as far as the expectations of the world around us,” vocalist / guitarist Nikki Sisti stated in a press launch. “It's something we're constantly battling, but at the same time we know that there's no real timeline — there's no time limit for doing what we want to do.”

Watch the Miranda Rose Kahn-directed video (which options some ace New York comedians) and hear beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “5 Years Behind”

02 “Sleeping Through The Weekend”

03 “Bumming Me Out”

04 “Fake News”

05 “Home”

06 “Mansplain”

07 “WHUB”

08 “Won't Back Down”

09 “Can't Be Friends”

10 “Your Mom” ​​

11 “Party With Me”

5 Years Behind is out three/6 by way of Epitaph. Pre-order it right here.