Thief steals $145,000 in cannabis revenue from van in Santa Ana

A person stole $145,000 in money from a marijuana cash courier’s unmarked van at a Santa Ana fuel station after the motive force collected the proceeds from a number of dispensaries, authorities mentioned Friday.

As a result of the U.S. authorities nonetheless outlaws marijuana, even in states the place it’s authorized equivalent to California, it’s largely an all-cash enterprise due to federal banking legal guidelines.

Santa Ana police launched surveillance footage from the fuel station and requested for the general public’s assist to establish the suspect.

After the courier had walked into the fuel station, the thief smashed the van’s passenger window with an object and grabbed two satchels full of money from the middle console space, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna mentioned.

The person then acquired again right into a Nissan Pathfinder’s passenger seat and the car drove away.

Bertagna mentioned the van was locked, however he didn’t know if it had a secure inside or had bolstered glass or different security measures.

“If it’s reinforced, it didn’t work very well,” he mentioned.

Detectives don’t consider the courier, who had accomplished pickups in Los Angeles and Santa Ana earlier than refueling, was concerned within the crime, the corporal mentioned. He didn’t know which firm employs the courier.

“He could have been followed from L.A.,” Bertagna mentioned. “Do they know his routine? There are a lot of open questions. It appears they were looking for an opportunity, and they did it in a matter of seconds.”

The Pathfinder had been parked at a fuel pump, however the thieves by no means stuffed up earlier than stealing the cash, Bertagna mentioned.

“It’s quite apparent they knew what they were doing and how they were going to do it,” he mentioned.

Santa Ana police usually get stories of dispensaries being burglarized for money, Bertagna mentioned. He didn’t know of any circumstances in Santa Ana the place a courier had money stolen from a van.

Authorities shall be trying into whether or not comparable crimes have occurred elsewhere within the area, Bertagna mentioned.

