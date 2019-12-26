Thief uses an angle grinder to slice through a bike’s lock

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

That is the stunning second a motorbike thief makes use of an angle grinder to steal a bicycle attacked to a railing in east London.

A close-by resident, who doesn’t want to be named, filmed the thief utilizing the high-powered device to slice by way of the bike’s lock.

The thief was not fearful about being seen by members of the general public whereas utilizing the ability device.

It seems that the thief had an confederate on a bicycle appearing as a glance in the course of the incident.

The footage was filmed on the junction of Kingsland Highway and Dunston Highway in Haggerstown, Hackney.

Within the 12 months as much as October, a complete of 135 bicycles have been reported stolen to police.

The resident, who doesn’t wish to be recognized informed MailOnline: ‘It occurred earlier than, this man I presume is the “famous” Dalston bike thief. It is not his first occasion.

‘No one interferes actually with a person holding an angle grinder.’

The bicycle was stolen from this offical rack on the junction of Dunston Highway and Kingland Highway in Haggerstown, Hackney. Within the 12 months to October, a complete of 135 bicycles have been reported stolen within the surrounding space to police

In keeping with Scotland Yard, between 2014 and 2015, round 20,000 bicycles have been reported stolen throughout the capital.

A spokesperson informed MailOnline: ‘Nonetheless, as a result of excessive ranges of unreporting of motorbike theft, the British Crime Survey means that the precise determine is nearer 70,000.’

The Metropolitan Police advises bicycle house owners to lock the body and each wheels to a parking stand in an effort to make issues awkward for a possible thief.

Additionally they suggest eradicating components which can be simple to steal.

A Met spokesman mentioned: ‘Get your bike safety marked and registered. It’s a extremely efficient, seen deterrent to bike thieves. They know that if they’re caught with a registered bike, the proprietor may be traced and they are going to be arrested.

‘Keep in mind to document particulars of your bike such because the body quantity (usually discovered beneath the bike between the pedals or the place the again wheel slots in), the BikeRegister quantity plus every other distinguishing options, and take a photograph.’