Thieves, fraudsters, robbers and violent criminals are being spared prison sentences

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:49 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 21:03 EST, three January 2020

Thieves, fraudsters, robbers and violent criminals are being spared jail sentences regardless of committing as much as 60 earlier offences, new knowledge has revealed.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice confirmed that offenders have been receiving dozens of convictions and cautions earlier than being handed a custodial sentence.

The analysis, which spanned the years 2016 to 2018, discovered the best variety of prior offences earlier than a jail sentence was 60 for theft, with a peak of 53 famous in the beginning of the interval and 38 on the finish.

Within the case of fraud, one offender had gathered some 53 earlier convictions or cautions earlier than they have been finally jailed in 2017, the Telegraph reported.

Thieves, fraudsters, robbers and violent criminals are being spared jail sentences regardless of committing as much as 60 earlier offences, new knowledge has revealed (inventory picture)

Knowledge unveiled by impartial thinktank Onward additionally discovered criminals have been being spared jail sentences for extra severe offences, similar to widespread assault.

One offender, for instance, had been convicted or cautioned 12 occasions for assaulting a police officer earlier than being jailed in 2018.

Others gathered as much as 10 earlier convictions for sexual assault earlier than receiving a custodial sentence.

In complete, Onward discovered the variety of criminals with greater than 50 earlier convictions who prevented jail sentences rose to three,916 in 2018. This was greater than triple the 1,299 complete recorded 11 years earlier.

‘Individuals who proceed to disrupt folks’s lives ought to be put behind bars for a substantial time period,’ former justice and policing minister Mike Penning mentioned. ‘That may cease them changing into prolific offenders and supply a deterrent’.

The Ministry of Justice added: ‘We’re recruiting 20,000 new cops, creating 10,000 extra jail locations and out new sentencing legal guidelines will see essentially the most severe offenders spend longer behind bars’.

Knowledge unveiled by impartial thinktank Onward additionally discovered criminals have been being spared jail sentences for extra severe offences, similar to widespread assault (inventory picture)

Boris Johnson beforehand mentioned violent and sexual offenders might serve extra of their sentences behind bars following an pressing overview of Britain’s sentencing coverage.

In August, he mentioned harmful criminals should be taken off the streets and punishments should ‘actually match the crime’ if the general public was to believe within the justice system.

The transfer adopted a sequence of bulletins wherein Mr Johnson promised to ‘come down exhausting’ on crime.

These included a £2.5 billion programme to create 10,000 further jail locations and the extension of enhanced stop-and-search powers to police forces throughout England and Wales.

He mentioned on the time: ‘Harmful criminals should be saved off our streets, serving the sentences they deserve – victims wish to see it, the general public wish to see it and I wish to see it.

‘To make sure confidence within the system, the punishment should actually match the crime. Now we have all seen examples of rapists and murderers let loose too quickly or folks offending once more as quickly as they’re launched.

‘This ends now. We wish them caught, locked up, punished and correctly rehabilitated.’