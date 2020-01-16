January 16, 2020 | 11:51am

Joshua Nobles along with his household

A Marine who had simply moved to Texas didn’t precisely get a heat welcome when his automotive and U-Haul, full of private objects together with his father’s ashes, had been stolen earlier this week, based on a brand new report.

Joshua Nobles, an energetic responsibility Marine, had simply arrived in San Antonio from Quantico, Virginia to arrange his household’s new dwelling when he parked the shifting truck and a automotive exterior a lodge close to the airport on the town’s north aspect, KENS 5 reported.

He stayed the evening after which got here out the subsequent morning to search out each autos gone, he informed the outlet.

Surveillance video from the lodge reveals thieves moving into the truck and driving off, he stated.

Lots of the objects packed inside had sentimental worth, based on Nobles — a father-of-two with a new child child lady and a toddler.

“The things inside aren’t so much as important as the pictures of my family and my dad’s ashes,” Nobles informed the outlet. “Those are the most important things. If I could get those back, that would be ideal.”

“All the photos would be nice to get back,” he continued. “I feel like no one would want those as bad as me and my wife would want those back.”

It was additionally a expensive loss for Nobles, as a result of he had expensive uniforms inside.

“Maybe $3,000 worth of uniforms,” he informed KENS 5. “Any type of awards I have had, any types of plaques I have been given is all gone.”

Nobles was shifting to the Alamo Metropolis for coaching for his job, his mom posted to Fb.

“So upsetting to know people have no idea the hard work goes into doing the right thing!” wrote Laura Nobles.

The Marine informed the station the theft “just sucks to happen to anyone.”

“But, because of my situation with my newborn, and my family moving here and [being] new to the area, not knowing the right places to be —that kind of sucks,” he stated.