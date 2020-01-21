Things only adults notice in SpongeBob SquarePants

Within the season 4 episode “Karate Island,” Sandy comes nose to nose with a personality that makes children and grown-ups chortle for very completely different causes. She turns into suspicious when SpongeBob will get a message within the mail informing him that he is been topped King of Karate, regardless of by no means having practiced it. So Sandy decides to accompany him to his coronation on the titular island, which, to the shock of completely no person, is not what it seems to be. SpongeBob is captured by Grasp Udon (voiced by the late Pat Morita of The Karate Child fame, to whom the episode is devoted), who informs him that he is truly on Rental Island and might’t depart till he buys a timeshare.

Fortunately for SpongeBob, Sandy is aware of how one can deal with herself in a struggle. The episode has a number of nods to grownup martial arts motion pictures, particularly to Bruce Lee’s epic struggle scenes. The 4 Flooring of Worry are clearly impressed by the pagoda from unfinished film Recreation of Death, whereas Sandy’s yellow jumpsuit is harking back to the one worn by Lee and later by Uma Thurman in Kill Invoice. However probably the most grown-up factor about this episode is the Tickler. Sandy’s first opponent is a French fish who tickles individuals with arms on sticks. That is humorous for youthful viewers, positive, however what they do not know is French tickler is definitely a ribbed condom.