Things only adults notice in SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants celebrated its 20th birthday in 2019, an enormous milestone for the kiddie community’s flagship cartoon. The present was successful proper out of the gate, and within the years that adopted, it advanced right into a full blown media franchise, spawning video video games, profitable characteristic movies, and even a Broadway musical. SpongeBob’s face and distinctive chortle are recognized the world over at present, however how precisely has an animated sequence a couple of strolling, speaking sponge who lives in a pineapple underneath the ocean lasted for thus lengthy?
SpongeBob SquarePants turned a worldwide phenomenon as a result of its offbeat humorousness appeals to kids and grown-ups in equal measure. Younger viewers get hooked on the eye-popping animation and memorable characters … however they’re blissfully unaware of the odd, adult-orientated joke flying over their heads. The present’s late creator, Stephen Hillenburg, as soon as revealed that he pitched an episode by which SpongeBob and Patrick study a swear phrase, however the thought was shot down by execs. He received rather a lot smarter after that, hiding blatant innuendos and grown-up gags in plain sight. Listed here are among the all-time finest jokes that solely adults seen in SpongeBob SquarePants.
Balloon Squidward is not manufactured from balloons in any respect
The opening scene of the season seven episode “The Play’s the Thing” comprises a visible gag that sexually lively adults simply could not miss. The plot revolves round Squidward, who decides to place his play (entitled Squidward: Strokes of Genius) on on the Krusty Krab after well-known producer Buddy Barracuda rejects it. He holds auditions for various roles, however everybody skips after they study that there is zero fee concerned. SpongeBob, being the one one left, will get all of the accessible elements, however earlier than we get to any of that, Balloon Squidward makes his one and solely look.
Firstly of the episode, a mailman enters the Krusty Krab to ship Squidward’s rejection letter and finds that he is not at his put up. A panicked SpongeBob does what any loyal sponge would do — he shortly makes a pretend Squidward out of balloons in an effort to idiot the mailman and canopy his colleague’s again. Properly, to the untrained eye, they’re balloons, at the least. To older viewers, SpongeBob is sort of clearly blowing up condoms. We do not wish to take into consideration why he occurred to have so many on his individual.
How does SpongeBob spend his evenings?
Have you ever ever puzzled what SpongeBob will get as much as after his pet snail Gary is all tucked up in his mattress of newspapers at night time? We discovered within the season two episode “Your Shoe’s Untied,” by which SpongeBob realizes that he is forgotten how one can tie his shoelaces. Nevertheless, the episode kicks off with a gag that quite a few grownup viewers can seemingly relate to, even when they would not wish to admit it.
Within the opening scene, Gary walks (or slides) in on his proprietor watching some grownup leisure on TV. At the very least, that is what the present is implying. A transfixed SpongeBob is definitely taking a look at a frilly orange sea anemone dancing round, however when Gary approaches out of nowhere, he reacts as if he is been caught watching a late-night soiled film. The panicked sponge shortly flicks over to a soccer recreation and swears to his snail that he was simply on the lookout for the sports activities channel.
That point Patrick misheard a specific phrase
The season one episode “Texas” revolves across the brilliantly named Sandy Cheeks, a scientist squirrel with a Southern accent who lives amongst SpongeBob and buddies, courtesy of a diving go well with. Sandy is often a reasonably upbeat character, however Bikini Backside is sort of completely different from Texas. And naturally, she takes offense when SpongeBob and Patrick poke enjoyable at her residence state (“Do not you dare take the title of Texas in useless!”) in an episode that is all about being homesick.
However after discovering out that Sandy is contemplating leaving Bikini Backside and returning to the floor, Patrick comes up with a superb thought. “Let’s get some Texas, and bring it down here!” he says, and SpongeBob is all for it, replying with, “That’s it! Patrick, your genius is showing!” The large pink starfish seems to mishear SpongeBob, shortly protecting his crotch. “Where?” he replies nervously. So far as the children are involved, that is simply Patrick playing around previous Patrick, however everyone knows that he heard a “p” as a substitute of a “g.”
SpongeBob SquarePants will get R-rated
Bikini Backside’s hottest quick meals restaurant, the Krusty Krab, is well-known for its signature burger, the Krabby Patty. Rival restaurateur Plankton has tried to steal the Krabby Patty secret formulation on quite a few events within the hopes that it’s going to improve prospects on the Chum Bucket (talking of refined jokes geared toward adults, ever seen how the “h” within the Chum Bucket signal is the one lowercase letter?), however he is all the time unsuccessful. Mr. Krabs is often tremendous protecting of his patties, however within the season seven episode “Krusty Dogs,” he decides to department out with wieners.
Earlier than lengthy, the title of the restaurant has been modified to the Krusty Canine, a lot to the dismay of Squidward, who’s being made to put on a humiliating wiener costume (the phrase “wiener” is alleged rather a lot on this specific episode). When the grumpy inexperienced squid and SpongeBob begin conspiring to get the merchandise off the menu, the latter comes out with a line that little doubt went over the heads of kid viewers. As SpongeBob places it, he needs them to give you a plan that “will make this wiener thing blow up in Mr. Krabs’ face.”
Solely adults will discover the bit in regards to the Tickler
Within the season 4 episode “Karate Island,” Sandy comes nose to nose with a personality that makes children and grown-ups chortle for very completely different causes. She turns into suspicious when SpongeBob will get a message within the mail informing him that he is been topped King of Karate, regardless of by no means having practiced it. So Sandy decides to accompany him to his coronation on the titular island, which, to the shock of completely no person, is not what it seems to be. SpongeBob is captured by Grasp Udon (voiced by the late Pat Morita of The Karate Child fame, to whom the episode is devoted), who informs him that he is truly on Rental Island and might’t depart till he buys a timeshare.
Fortunately for SpongeBob, Sandy is aware of how one can deal with herself in a struggle. The episode has a number of nods to grownup martial arts motion pictures, particularly to Bruce Lee’s epic struggle scenes. The 4 Flooring of Worry are clearly impressed by the pagoda from unfinished film Recreation of Death, whereas Sandy’s yellow jumpsuit is harking back to the one worn by Lee and later by Uma Thurman in Kill Invoice. However probably the most grown-up factor about this episode is the Tickler. Sandy’s first opponent is a French fish who tickles individuals with arms on sticks. That is humorous for youthful viewers, positive, however what they do not know is French tickler is definitely a ribbed condom.
What’s beneath SpongeBob’s sq. pants?
It is Free Day at Bikini Backside Zoo within the season two episode “The Smoking Peanut,” and SpongeBob cannot wait to see Clamu the large oyster placed on a present. He and Patrick arrive at Oyster Stadium on a excessive, however the wind will get taken out of their sails after they uncover that Clamu is asleep. Not wanting their day to be ruined, SpongeBob throws a peanut on the large creature, who wakes up, assaults the zookeepers, and begins crying so loud that she will be heard on the floor. It seems she’s upset as a result of Mr. Krabs took the entire Free Day factor too significantly and stole her pearl, however earlier than that huge reveal, a distraught SpongeBob blames himself for Clamu’s misery.
At first, he retains his guilt to himself, which results in a hilarious backwards and forwards with Sandy. The Texas squirrel tells SpongeBob that there shall be no “jiggery pokery” if she will get her arms on the offender, which makes him nervous. “Sorry, Sandy, I have to, um … um … go get my hair cut,” he says, excusing himself. Her reply is priceless: “SpongeBob doesn’t have hair … or does he?” The horrified look on her face makes it clear that she’s pondering whether or not SpongeBob has hair on the elements of his physique hidden underneath these sq. pants.
Issues get uncomfortable with Thriller’s coin slot
SpongeBob will get a brand new pet in “My Pretty Seahorse,” a season three episode that comprises one very grownup joke. Spring has arrived in Bikini Backside, and SpongeBob cannot wait to get in his backyard. He decides to plant some hypoallergenic flowers so Squidward can get pleasure from them, however each time he turns his again, somebody eats them. The offender is a wild seahorse, who SpongeBob tames and names Thriller. The pair develop into the perfect of buddies, taking part in piggy again and purchasing for foolish hats collectively, however one thing unspeakable occurs to Thriller when SpongeBob rides her to work.
When hapless surfer fish Scooter sees Thriller tied up exterior the Krusty Krab, he errors her for one thing else. “Hey, look, Mr. Krabs put in a kiddie ride,” he tells his good friend, Wobbles, who encourages him to attempt it out. He needs to, however there’s only one drawback. “I can’t find the coin slot,” Scooter complains. He manages to place that coin someplace (mercifully, it occurs off-screen), and Thriller clearly is not impressed. She kicks Scooter, who lands dozens of toes away with an enormous explosion. Possibly subsequent time he’ll assume earlier than he inserts his coin into the primary slot he finds.
The time Mr. Krabs went on a panty raid
Mr. Krabs is not a 1950s frat boy, so he actually has no enterprise occurring a panty raid, however that is precisely what the proprietor of the Krusty Krab does within the season three episode “Mid-Life Crustacean.” Because the title of the episode hints, Mr. Krabs is beginning to get slightly anxious about getting older. He wakes up listening to a radio station known as Ok-OLD, struggles to swallow his each day tablet, and will get overtaken by a a lot youthful fish on his strategy to work. He is fairly down by the point he arrives at his burger joint, which does not go unnoticed by SpongeBob.
Being a superb worker, SpongeBob enlists Patrick’s assist, and the 2 take Mr. Krabs out so he can really feel younger once more. Sadly, he is not feeling it. The hapless pair solely reach annoying Mr. Krabs, who’s about to go residence when Patrick tells him that he’ll miss the panty raid if he does. “We’re panty professionals,” Patrick tells the skeptical crustacean as they climb by a window and sneak over to a dresser. “You’ve finally come through for me boys,” Mr. Krabs yells as he holds a pair of bloomers aloft … and that is when his mom walks in. The truth that SpongeBob tells Mr. Krabs that they “score here all the time” as they break into his mom’s home makes this even creepier.
Solely adults are going to note the joke in regards to the cleaning soap
The season two episode “Gary Takes a Bath” comprises a joke that is been carried out to dying in exhibits made for adults, however it’s not one which usually pops up in children TV and for apparent causes. The episode places SpongeBob able that the majority pet house owners can sympathize with. It is tub time within the pineapple underneath the ocean, however Gary does not wish to play ball. SpongeBob tries each trick within the e book to get his meowing snail into the bathtub, even providing up a “crisp dollar bill for the next fella to take a bath in this house.” That backfires when the avaricious Mr. Krabs exhibits up and claims the prize.
When all else fails, SpongeBob concocts an elaborate ruse involving an previous pirate map that he claims exhibits the situation of a treasure chest hidden in the home. He leads Gary to the lavatory, however the soap-shy snail is not satisfied. “Why, no Gary, this isn’t the bathtub, it’s treasure,” SpongeBob says, holding out two bars of cleaning soap. “Look, doubloons. Don’t drop ’em!” Most grownup viewers would’ve absolutely picked up on the truth that SpongeBob simply made a joke about jail rape, even with out the cheeky wink that he tacks on the top.
The suicidal fish that turned a meme
SpongeBob and Patrick are transported to 12th-century Bikini Backside within the season 4 episode “Dunces and Dragons,” which comprises a really grown-up gag that almost definitely would not get previous Nickelodeon execs at present. The 2 buddies are despatched again in time following a jousting accident at themed-restaurant Medieval Moments, however earlier than that occurs, they encounter a suicidal worker. Upon coming into the institution, SpongeBob and Patrick are greeted by a costumed employee who clearly is not very glad along with his job. When the worker fails to talk in Olde English, SpongeBob corrects him, saying, “Excuse me, my good man, I believe thou meant to say, ‘Righteth this wayeth.'”
Patrick and SpongeBob run away guffawing, however the fish does not discover it humorous. The truth is, the incident pushes him to the brink. He places his spear to his neck, then, with a resigned sigh, adjustments his thoughts. “Someday,” he says to himself, “but not today.” That is fairly darkish for a children’ present. Older followers beloved it, nonetheless, and the second turned a well-liked meme, used to indicate that you just’re at your wits finish about one thing.
Suicide is, after all, no joke. In case you or anybody is having suicidal ideas, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
See you subsequent Tuesday, Mrs. Puff
The season two episode “No Free Rides” opens on the Bikini Backside Boating Faculty, the place SpongeBob is attempting to earn his license. His optimism does not match his capacity, nonetheless, and the porous protagonist finally ends up scoring six out of a attainable 600 on his check, as he is been closely penalized for flattening quite a few pedestrians. SpongeBob being SpongeBob, he does not let his failure get him down. “Don’t worry, I’ll be all right, Mrs. Puff,” he tells his unimpressed teacher. “Besides, this means that I get to be in your class for a whole ‘nother year!” He slams his fist down in willpower, doing but extra harm and inflicting Mrs. Puff to inflate.
There’s nothing overly grownup in regards to the scene up till this level, however when SpongeBob is about to depart, he says one thing that little doubt makes grown-up viewers chuckle. “See you next Tuesday,” he tells Mrs. Puff. This may clearly go proper over the heads of the overwhelming majority of children within the viewers, however it’s a well known backronym for the C-word. How does Mrs. Puff react? She shortly invents some further credit score to get SpongeBob onto the roads and out of her hair. “Thank you, SpongeBob,” she says as she ushers him to the door. “Congratulations and have a nice life!”
SpongeBob SquarePants is making jokes about ‘that point of the month’
The skilled rivalry between Mr. Krabs and Plankton heats up within the season 5 episode “Spy Buddies,” with the previous hiring SpongeBob and Patrick to spy on the latter. The proprietor of the Krusty Krab turns into suspicious when he realizes that his scheming competitor hasn’t tried to steal the key Krabby Patty formulation in over a month, and he needs SpongeBob to compile a report on no matter it’s that Plankton is inevitably plotting. Naturally, they’re horrible spies. The truth is, SpongeBob and Patrick comply with their goal so carefully that they by accident set him on hearth with a magnifying glass.
Offended about being spied on, Plankton sends an enormous blimp to the Krusty Krab to blast out annoying music, hoping to drive away Mr. Krabs’ prospects. “Is it dark?” the confused crustacean asks Squidward when the large crimson blimp ominously engulfs the Krusty Krab in its shadow. “I think I put off my cataract surgery too long.” Squidward lets his boss know what’s actually occurring, and in doing so, he makes a not-so-subtle gag about females. “No, Mr. Krabs, it’s that time of the month.” Sure, Squidward made a interval joke.
