“Think And Speak”: MK Stalin Urges Rajinikanth Over Periyar Comment

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu’s opposition DMK has suggested actor-politician Rajinikanth to rethink his touch upon Tamil icon Periyar Ramasamy, which has generated big controversy. Rajinikanth has refused to apologise for his remark, which has been seen by many as denigrating the 19th Century social activist, who is taken into account the daddy of the “Dravidian movement”.

“My friend Rajinikanth is not a politician, he is an actor. Please think and speak about Periyar. I appeal to you,” MK Stalin mentioned at the moment. “Periyar lived for 95 years, working for the Tamil race”.

On the 50th anniversary occasion of Tamil journal “Tughlak”, Rajinikanth praised its founder-editor Cho Ramasamy, saying he had carried a information merchandise on Periyar and criticised him when no publication of the day had dared to take action.

“In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally against superstition in which naked images of Lord Ramachandramoorthy and Sita – with a garland of sandals – were displayed and no news outlet published it,” he mentioned on the occasion on January 14.

The information had rattled then DMK authorities headed by M Karunanidhi and the administration had seized copies of the journal. However Cho Ramaswamy reprinted it and the copies offered “like hot cakes in black”, Rajinikanth mentioned.

The political social gathering based by Periyar, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam demanded an apology, however Rajinikath refused.

“I will not ask for an apology for the comments on Periyar. I spoke based on news reports I read. They speak on the basis of what they saw. This is an incident to be forgotten, not to be denied,” the 69-year-old actor mentioned.

The DVK has now filed two police instances in opposition to him, accusing him of inciting hatred and selling enmity.