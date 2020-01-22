Think Colorado drivers have it rough? This survey agrees

Rush hour isn’t the one factor that wants enchancment for Colorado drivers.

The state was ranked 46th on an inventory of one of the best and worst states to drive on this yr, as reported by private finance web site WalletHub. That’s as a result of the report discovered gasoline is pricey, roads are in unhealthy form, automobiles get stolen and rush hour is a nightmare when in comparison with different states.

The report in contrast all 50 states throughout 4 key dimensions: price of car possession and upkeep, visitors and infrastructure, security and entry to automobiles and upkeep. When the entire rating got here out, Colorado was fifth worst, faring higher than solely California, Washington, Rhode Island and Hawaii. Iowa claimed first place.

WalletHub used 31 metrics to judge every state. Colorado ranked low in almost each class, however positioned 18th in auto-repair retailers per capita. As little as the Centennial State ranked general, it was by no means final in any class. Colorado ranked 44th in automobile theft price, 41st in common gasoline costs, and 33rd in highway high quality.

Winter driving gave Colorado one other ding in its rating. Colorado positioned 42nd in variety of icy days the place the temperature was 32 levels or under.

One space that didn’t seem within the research was highway rage. In previous years, Colorado has ranked poorly in indignant drivers in keeping with research by the Deadly Evaluation Reporting System and AAA.