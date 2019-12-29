Third Complaint Against Raveena Tandon For Allegedly Hurting Sentiments

On Wednesday, Amritsar police had charged Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh

Ferozepur, Punjab:

A First Data Report or FIR has been registered, the third inside per week, in Punjab towards actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comic Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the spiritual sentiments of a neighborhood in a TV present, police stated on Sunday.

The celebrities had been charged Saturday night below the Indian Penal Code part 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts supposed to outrage spiritual emotions of any class by insulting its faith or spiritual beliefs) after a Kamboj Nagar resident filed a criticism towards them, Ferozepur SSP Vivek Sheel Soni stated.

The complainant alleged that spiritual sentiments of the Christian neighborhood have been harm.

On Wednesday, Amritsar police had booked Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh on the identical cost.

“We have registered a case against the three and investigations are being held,” Amritsar Rural SSP Vikram Jeet Duggal had stated.

There have been protests at some locations in Punjab towards the three by Christian outfits.

They’ve additionally been charged in Maharashtra’s Beed in reference to the present aired on Christmas eve.

On Friday, Farah Khan apologised. “I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself…we do sincerely apologise,” the filmmaker tweeted.

Raveena Tandon too tweeted, “I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”