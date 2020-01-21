Third teachers’ union to strike

Lecturers in Ontario’s publicly-funded English Catholic faculty system strike Tuesday for the primary time in over 20 years.

Secondary faculty academics at a number of public faculty boards, together with the Toronto District Faculty Board (TDSB), may also be off the job and on the picket line.

Elementary academics, who carried out their first strike of this spherical of collective bargaining Monday on the TDSB, are additionally conducting rotating one-day strikes.

Training Minister Stephen Lecce urged the unions once more to agree to non-public mediation.

“I think that’s the way forward when it comes to forcing all parties, including the government, to get to a position where we’re in a sweet spot to get a deal,” Lecce stated.

NDP Chief Andrea Horwath stated the federal government ought to take away all training funding cuts from the desk if it needs to point out it’s critical about bargaining.

Dad and mom don’t wish to see bigger class sizes or have their youngsters compelled to take e-learning programs as a situation of commencement, she stated.

Lecce stated compensation is a big stumbling block — the federal government is providing 1% annual will increase which the unions complain received’t cowl the price of inflation.

The NDP chief stated the unions’ focus is on high quality of training.

“The Minister knows very well that if all the other issues are taken off the table in terms of the cuts, then the bargaining on some of these other issues can go forward,” Horwath stated.

By round midday on Monday, nearly 140,000 functions had been acquired for the federal government’s Assist for Dad and mom program that may present $25-$60 a day to eligible dad and mom to assist cowl the price of baby care for college kids out of sophistication resulting from a strike.

All 4 main instructor unions in Ontario are at the moment withdrawing companies similar to administrative duties.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Secondary Faculty Lecturers’ Federation is conducting a one-day full withdrawal of companies of its members in Toronto, Wet River, Close to North, Grand Erie, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic, Simcoe County, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic, Trillium Lakelands and Prince Edward faculty boards.

The Ontario English Catholic Lecturers’ Federation (OECTA) is finishing up a one-day strike province-wide Tuesday.

Members of the Elementary Lecturers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) plan to strike Tuesday on the Grand Erie, Trillium Lakelands, Renfrew and Superior-Greenstone faculty boards.

