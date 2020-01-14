This app puts your face on viral GIF memes and its privacy policy is a bonus

Deepfake examples which shocked web













As deepfake tech is evolving with time, the considerations over its misuse have rightly elevated. Final yr a number of deepfake movies made their technique to social media following which Fb banned ‘deceptive’ deepfakes with malicious intent from its platform with an exception for parody clips. One other such enjoyable utility is the Doublicat that makes use of the deepfake tech to superimpose your face onto any GIF.

The app — obtainable on each Android and iOS — permits customers to personalise GIFs by morphing their very own faces onto them. All that you must do is click on a selfie, and choose a GIF to interchange the unique face along with your face. And that is it.

How does it work?

The Doublicat web site describes the app as a ‘face swap AI-tool’ which allows you to ‘make your favorite GIF memes private with only one selfie’. The app makes use of RefaceAI — a Generative Adversarial Community (GAN) — to do the swapping in a GIF. The expertise has been beforehand utilized in a face swapping app known as Replicate, which was reportedly utilized by Elon Musk as soon as.

Doublicat could be one of many first apps to be launched this yr which makes use of deepfake tech to swap faces. Based on earlier studies, TikTok and Snapchat each are planning to launch options that use the deepfake tech.

Doublicat CEO says that the app would not depend on the 3D mannequin of your face in contrast to the favored face swap apps like Zao, TNW reported. He says that the deepfake strategies utilized by Zao and others are outdated whereas Doublicat app makes use of 3D masks, face reconstruction, and texture mixing to stick your face on to a GIF. Nonetheless, Doublicat’s approach is relevant solely to the content material which has been preprocessed beforehand, like viral GIF memes which might be obtainable within the app’s database.

Doublicat treads effectively on privateness

Doublicat additionally differentiates itself from its friends with its privateness coverage. In contrast to the FaceApp that went viral for good and dangerous causes, Doublicat says that its app deletes the picture of an individual immediately after processing and would not retailer it to make use of in future.

“The app processes the photos of people and deletes it right away. We store only face embeddings – vector representations of facial features – which we don’t share with anyone,” the publication quoted the CEO.

This implies customers will not have to fret they’re serving to construct a database for some company whereas utilizing Doublicat. However, you might be the face of the favored memes and amuse your pals with it.