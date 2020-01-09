This bill would let new homeless shelters and affordable housing bypass environmental law

Aiming to hurry up the development of reasonably priced housing and homeless shelters in California, new laws would make all new low-income housing initiatives exempt from a key environmental regulation that has been used to limit improvement.

Meeting Invoice 1907, launched Wednesday, would permit low-income housing initiatives and shelters to bypass the California Environmental High quality Act, the landmark 50-year-old state regulation generally known as CEQA that has been credited with serving to to protect California’s pure magnificence, but additionally blamed for stymieing development.

“People are homeless, rents are too high and we just can’t sit here and say the status quo is working,” stated Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), the invoice’s writer. “We have to push hard to get affordable housing done, emergency shelters and permanent supportive housing. We’ve got to say enough is enough.”

CEQA requires builders to reveal a mission’s potential environmental results on the encompassing neighborhood and take steps to scale back or get rid of them. Doing so is usually a time-consuming and dear course of made longer by lawsuits that may final years.

AB 1907 builds off a regulation Santiago authored final yr that eradicated CEQA necessities for homeless housing initiatives and shelters within the metropolis of Los Angeles.

That regulation was spurred by lawsuits filed by neighborhood activists in Venice in opposition to a proposed shelter there. A Los Angeles County Superior Court docket choose rejected the activists’ lawsuit in December, citing the brand new state regulation.

AB 1907 not solely extends the CEQA exemptions that at the moment are regulation in L.A. to the complete state, however goes additional by permitting reasonably priced housing developments — initiatives reserved for people and households making 80% or much less of a area’s median earnings — to additionally bypass CEQA.

The brand new invoice is among the most important efforts in current reminiscence from a Democratic lawmaker to alter the environmental regulation. CEQA has staunch defenders amongst highly effective Democratic environmental and labor curiosity teams, who contend its results on stopping housing are overblown. In addition they argue that it gives an important course of to advertise sustainable improvement and union wage requirements.

Final spring, greater than 100 environmental and preservationist organizations, together with Sierra Membership California, Pure Sources Protection Council and California Environmental Justice Alliance, despatched a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, urging the state to maintain the regulation intact.

“Major changes to CEQA would pose a significant threat to our natural environment, including critical resources like clean air and clean water, and to California’s most disadvantaged communities,” the letter learn.

Santiago, who represents skid row, stated he expects his invoice can be narrowed as it really works its method by the Legislature. However he stated he believes that lawmakers have to debate something slowing the manufacturing of reasonably priced and homeless housing.

Final yr, California’s homeless inhabitants grew 16% to 151,000, greater than 1 / 4 of the nationwide determine.

“This is a crisis of biblical proportions,” Santiago stated. “Families are literally living on the streets. We need to do something.”