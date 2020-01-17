This Colorado log home has a 750-foot zipline and its own stocked fishing lake

Think about zipping down a 750-foot zipline over your personal lake, then taking within the lovely Colorado views from the consolation of the expansive entrance porch of your log house.

It doesn’t get rather more “Colorado” than this.

This idyllic Rocky Mountain dream may develop into a actuality for a homebuyer with $2.5 million to plop down on 568 Woodside Drive in Pine, a picturesque Four-bedroom, 5-bath log house located on seven acres of land within the mountains of Colorado.

The 5,703-square-foot house, which was in-built 2003 by Roger and Lorna Nichols, is constructed of kiln-dried, hand-hued Colorado-grown logs and 400 tons of moss rock. Roger Nichols, who’s an excavating contractor by commerce, stated the logs are 16 inches to 24 inches in diameter and had been all introduced in from Steamboat Springs.

“A log home is the most expensive home you can build per square foot,” Roger Nichols informed The Denver Publish. He stated many individuals dream of constructing a log house however typically they are going to cut back and use different supplies once they learn how costly they are often to assemble.

“It’s just special,” Nichols stated of the house. “It’s just homey. Everybody who sees it wants it.”

When the Nichols household first got down to construct the log house at 568 Woodside Drive, the lot regarded lots totally different.

“I thought, if I could put a lake in here, I’d like it,” Nichols stated. So he went about getting permits and excavating the land to place in a lake that covers about an acre of the property, is about Four ft to 9 ft deep and is now stocked with trout.

On the fringe of the lake is a log archway from which hangs an outdated chairlift from the Breckenridge ski space. Nichols stated the archway initially was erected for his daughter’s wedding ceremony and was later transformed to have the chairlift bench added.

Inside the house, patrons will discover 10-foot-tall ceilings all through, with some areas the place the ceilings soar to 28 ft.

“One of the things that’s great about this property is it can come fully furnished if the buyer would like,” stated Jackie Garcia, the itemizing agent with RE/MAX Luxurious Houses.

The house’s furnishings at present embody a number of taxidermied animals that give it the texture of a Colorado lodge — and Nichols stated they don’t actually match with their new house within the Florida Keys.

The kitchen has a big island, Brazilian marble counter tops, double fridges, double freezers, a restaurant-quality cooktop and customized stainless-steel hood.

“My wife’s like Martha Stewart,” Nichols stated.

The house additionally has a workshop with loads of area for parking ATVs or a leisure car. And there’s extra for the children, too, with a playground and a playhouse.

“The playhouse has electricity so the kids can play their video games in it,” Nichols stated.

The house is positioned about 35 minutes from Denver and 45 minutes to Breckenridge, relying on visitors, and has entry to close by trails and superb views, particularly from the entrance porch and the balconies, Nichols stated.

“We just loved it up there,” Nichols stated. “You see deer and elk in your yard every day. It’s just nice.”