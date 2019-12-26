This drunk youth bites vendor’s ear, lips after being denied free ‘paan’

Shalu, the drunk youth demanded free paan from the seller who then refused. Shalu hit the seller with a stone bit his left ear and decrease lip too earlier than fleeing.
After being denied free paan, an alcoholic youth bit the left ear and the decrease lip of a paan vendor in Lucknow’s Alambagh space. The incident occurred when the seller refused to present paan to the youth who needed it with out paying cash. The youth Shalu, 28, a videographer by occupation, was arrested on Wednesday evening, December 25.
The incident
In response to police, the incident occurred late on Tuesday evening, December 24 when the sufferer, Satyendra, was closing his paan store in Sujanpur. Shalu walked as much as him and demanded a free paan. Satyendra refused and Shalu picked up a stone and hit him. He then bit Satyendra’s left ear. As the seller fell down groaning in ache, Shalu bit his decrease lip too earlier than fleeing.
Passers-by rushed a bleeding and unconscious Satyendra to hospital, the place his wounds have been dressed up. Station Home Officer (SHO), Alambagh, AK Sahi stated a case had been registered towards Shalu, who is alleged to be an alcoholic.
