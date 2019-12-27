This enormous Rise of Skywalker Lando twist has people talking

Lucasfilm / Disney
Two characters within the Skywalker Saga — one newcomer, and one very acquainted face — are apparently tied collectively in an surprising approach.
The tie-in e book Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The Visible Dictionary comprises a passage which strongly means that Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and former Stormtrooper Jannah (Naomi Ackie) are father and daughter. Whereas the familial connection is not made express within the movie, it’s definitely implied in a quiet scene between the 2 within the film’s third act.
Within the scene, Lando — who by no means mentions any kids within the movie — asks Jannah if she is aware of the place she’s from. Jannah, who went rogue similar to Finn did in Star Wars: The Drive Awakens, is understood to have been one of many many, many kids kidnapped by the First Order because it went about beefing up the ranks of its Stormtrooper forces.
In response to Lando’s query, Jannah shakes her head no — to which Lando replies, “Well, let’s find out.” The interplay is a obscure one, however the Visible Dictionary makes it fairly clear that it does certainly indicate what many followers although it did.
In Lando’s entry, the e book states that “When peace reigned” after the autumn of the Empire, “[Lando] attempted to start a family, but tragedy struck and his infant daughter vanished.” It then goes on to make clear simply what occurred to Lando’s baby. “It was only later that it became clear who the culprits behind the abduction were: the First Order, building their fighting forces but also specifically striking out at the old Alliance leadership.”
It is somewhat unusual that such a bombshell can be dropped not throughout the movie itself, however in a chunk of tie-in merchandise. One would possibly nearly assume that Lando and Jannah’s connection is one which Lucasfilm and Disney may be concerned with exploring additional, maybe in a future film or perhaps a Disney sequence; as scintillating as the concept may be, we sadly do not discover it to be seemingly. Not that Williams himself has closed the door on the concept; requested whether or not The Rise of Skywalker constituted the top of Lando’s story in a current interview with Esquire, the star stated, “It’s a conclusion — certainly it depends on how much money is generated. That’s when they determine where’s the conclusion. The one thing about show business, you can resurrect anything.”
Here is the factor, nonetheless: starring in a function movie or TV sequence is fairly demanding, and Williams is 82 years outdated. Far be it from us to presume; heck, Sir Patrick Stewart is 79, and his CBS All Entry sequence Star Trek: Picard was lately renewed for a second season earlier than the primary one even dropped. All we all know is that when we’re 82, we’ll seemingly be spending all day enjoying shuffleboard in our bathrobes slightly than reporting to the set of a tv sequence at four AM for months on finish.
What else was revealed by the Rise of Skywalker Visible Dictionary?
LucasArts
Jannah’s seemingly parentage is not the one plot level made clear by Rise of Skywalker — The Visible Dictionary, and plenty of of its extra fascinating revelations have the impact of canonizing tangential Star Wars properties, a lot of them Prolonged Universe works from earlier than Lucasfilm’s absorption by Disney. Take, for instance, the part explaining that the Sith Trooper legions bear the names of well-known Sith Lords of the previous: amongst these names are Phobos, Desoulos, and Revan.
Darth Phobos and Darth Desoulos had been each characters encountered within the 2008 online game Star Wars: The Drive Unleashed, which passed off between the occasions of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. Its plot offers with the machinations of Darth Vader, who trains the participant character Galen Marek within the methods of the Darkish Facet of the Drive with the intent to make use of him to assassinate Emperor Palpatine and take his place as ruler of the Empire.
Darth Revan is the principle character of the 2003 RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Previous Republic, extensively thought-about to be one of many best Star Wars video games ever created. The sport slowly reveals that the participant, who begins the story with extreme amnesia, is certainly the Sith Lord Revan; the participant can use this information both to defeat his former apprentice Darth Malak and save the galaxy, or to usurp his place to grow to be the brand new Darkish Lord of the Sith.
The truth that Rise of Skywalker canonizes each of those video games is extremely vital, as they’ve lengthy been thought-about canon by the fan base. For that matter, it has been closely rumored since mid-2019 that one of many subsequent Star Wars movies to enter growth shall be primarily based on Knights of the Previous Republic, though this hasn’t been confirmed.
A pair extra fascinating revelations from the e book: that Starkiller Base, the lethal area station employed by the First Order in The Drive Awakens, was constructed from the stays of the planet Ilum (as seen within the animated sequence Star Wars: The Clone Wars), and that the planet Kylo Ren visits throughout The Rise of Skywalker‘s opening scene is Mustafar, the volcanic planet on which Anakin Skywalker misplaced his fateful battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi and have become Darth Vader.
Evidently, the e book is a extremely fascinating learn, and it serves for example the truth that Rise of Skywalker contained rattling close to an excessive amount of story to suit into one movie. At 200 pages, it appears fairly seemingly that there are just a few particulars we could have missed in Rise of Skywalker — The Visible Dictionary… the truth is, when you’ll excuse us, we’ll go and browse it once more simply to ensure.
