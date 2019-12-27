This enormous Rise of Skywalker Lando twist has people talking

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Lucasfilm / Disney

Two characters within the Skywalker Saga — one newcomer, and one very acquainted face — are apparently tied collectively in an surprising approach.

The tie-in e book Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The Visible Dictionary comprises a passage which strongly means that Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and former Stormtrooper Jannah (Naomi Ackie) are father and daughter. Whereas the familial connection is not made express within the movie, it’s definitely implied in a quiet scene between the 2 within the film’s third act.

Within the scene, Lando — who by no means mentions any kids within the movie — asks Jannah if she is aware of the place she’s from. Jannah, who went rogue similar to Finn did in Star Wars: The Drive Awakens, is understood to have been one of many many, many kids kidnapped by the First Order because it went about beefing up the ranks of its Stormtrooper forces.

In response to Lando’s query, Jannah shakes her head no — to which Lando replies, “Well, let’s find out.” The interplay is a obscure one, however the Visible Dictionary makes it fairly clear that it does certainly indicate what many followers although it did.

In Lando’s entry, the e book states that “When peace reigned” after the autumn of the Empire, “[Lando] attempted to start a family, but tragedy struck and his infant daughter vanished.” It then goes on to make clear simply what occurred to Lando’s baby. “It was only later that it became clear who the culprits behind the abduction were: the First Order, building their fighting forces but also specifically striking out at the old Alliance leadership.”

It is somewhat unusual that such a bombshell can be dropped not throughout the movie itself, however in a chunk of tie-in merchandise. One would possibly nearly assume that Lando and Jannah’s connection is one which Lucasfilm and Disney may be concerned with exploring additional, maybe in a future film or perhaps a Disney sequence; as scintillating as the concept may be, we sadly do not discover it to be seemingly. Not that Williams himself has closed the door on the concept; requested whether or not The Rise of Skywalker constituted the top of Lando’s story in a current interview with Esquire, the star stated, “It’s a conclusion — certainly it depends on how much money is generated. That’s when they determine where’s the conclusion. The one thing about show business, you can resurrect anything.”

Here is the factor, nonetheless: starring in a function movie or TV sequence is fairly demanding, and Williams is 82 years outdated. Far be it from us to presume; heck, Sir Patrick Stewart is 79, and his CBS All Entry sequence Star Trek: Picard was lately renewed for a second season earlier than the primary one even dropped. All we all know is that when we’re 82, we’ll seemingly be spending all day enjoying shuffleboard in our bathrobes slightly than reporting to the set of a tv sequence at four AM for months on finish.