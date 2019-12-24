This is Denver’s most expensive home listing. And it has a gym, yoga studio and koi pond.

If you happen to’re a health junkie with a cool $14 million to spend on a house in Denver, it’s onerous to beat 460 Saint Paul Avenue.

The 5-bed, Eight-bath mansion in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood has a two-floor gymnasium with a weight room, health machines, a yoga studio, therapeutic massage room and a juice bar lounge.

“The location is super strong,” itemizing agent Gina Lorenzen stated. “It’s steps away from the best boutiques in Denver.”

Priced at $13,995,000, the house is presently the costliest itemizing in the marketplace inside Denver metropolis limits.

While you first stroll in, you might be positive to be impressed.

“It’s just the elegance of the design, the openness, and all the natural sunlight,” Lorenzen stated. She added that the house, which was constructed by Paul Kobey in 2000, was constructed with the very best caliber supplies. The gymnasium was added six years later.

The 11,832-square-foot house sits on a 13,300-square-foot lot and was designed by architect Michael Knorr.

“He’s a very well-known, well-respected architect who specializes in a contemporary style,” Lorenzen stated, including that the design of this house may be very distinctive.

The house has mountain views from the master suite and in addition a personal higher deck, Lorenzen stated. The house additionally incorporates a koi pond.

The high-end Poggenpohl kitchen was lately upgraded and has limestone counter tops and a glass backsplash.

It additionally has loads of parking. Along with a five-car storage, the house even have 5 further parking spots deeded to it.