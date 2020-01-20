This is how Allu Arjun thanks audience for making Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a blockbuster

Allu Arjun Military celebrates third anniversary













Trendy star Allu Arjun is on cloud 9 following the huge success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on the field workplace. Together with the staff, he visited Vizag to thank the viewers personally for making the movie a blockbuster.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo clashed with Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. But it surely has ended up making higher assortment than the 2 motion pictures. The film has led the race this Sankranthi by gathering over Rs 200 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace in eight days. The movie has not solely recovered its distributors’ investments but in addition earned them large revenue shares.

A thrilled Allu Arjun tweeted on January 18, “Thousand and thousands of gatherings at the theatres worldwide, Millions of Praises, Crores of Collections and above all Infinite Love & Blessings. Definitely need to Celebrate this Success which you have gifted us and Thank you all in Person. AVPL team humbly invites you to. The Success Celebrations. See You soon in Vizag & Tirupati. Thank you. Gratitude Forever.”

Celebs at AVPL success celebration in VizagTwitter

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo held a grand occasion on the RK Seashore in Vizag on Sunday evening to have a good time its success. Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Aravind and different members of the movie unit have been current on this event. All of them appeared delighted and saved thanking the viewers for his or her love and assist. Later, Bunny took to Twitter to share some photographs of the occasion.

Allu Arjun wrote, “I wholeheartedly Thank the people of Vizag for showering soo much love on me. Truly humbled to receive your blessings. #AVPL success Celebrations. I wholeheartedly thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt … and bringing smiles into our lives. Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all. Humbled #AVPL celebrations.”

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas at AVPL success celebration in VizagTwitter

Allu Arjun tweeted an image that includes him smiling with Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Aravind on the stage of the success occasion of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The trendy star wrote, “The smiles that come during a Genuine success is soo beautiful. The joy comes from deep inside. We get that joy only when people truly heart fully bless us. Thank you all for your blessings.”

Music director S Thaman tweeted a photograph that includes Allu Arjun hugging Trivikram Srinivas with a smile. He captioned it with, “Tat happiness when u c the our pillars of strength hugging each other with heartfull of success ♥️ Godbless Thanks to all the movie lovers who made this 2020 ♥️ with a B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R START My love & respect to @alluarjun gaaru & #Trivikram gaaru ♥️.”

Responding to his submit, Allu Arjun tweeted, “Wat a Picture. True mutual Love and Respect. What journey we had … desire in our heart … fear in our bones … conviction in our mind … open to our ears … clear in our head … work in our hands … energy in our body … dare in our chest … focus in our eyes … instincts in our gut …true in our thought … pure in our soul … and now… Success in our Smiles. What a journey we had ❤️.”