This is how Harry Potter movies helped shaping Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige not too long ago talked about his expertise in watching Harry Potter motion pictures and the way the film adaptation of JK Rowling’s acclaimed world influenced his strategy with regards to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige not too long ago appeared as a visitor speaker on the New York Movie Academy the place he talked intimately about his expertise whereas watching the Harry Potter film saga that started with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and ended with Harry Potter: The Deathly Hallows Half II.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige famous that he had not learn any of the books written by J. Okay. Rowling however had watched all the ten motion pictures, together with Improbable Beasts film collection starring Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp. Feige added the significance of balancing the expectations of tens of millions of followers who’ve learn the story whereas constructing a common story that additionally excites to these followers who have not learn any of the fabric.

“I went to see every Harry Potter movie opening weekend. I saw it and I enjoyed it and then I forgot all about it and didn’t think about it again until the next Harry Potter movie came out. And those movies were so well made because I could follow it all. I could follow it, I could track it, occasionally I have to go ‘Who was that?’ but for the most part I could totally track it.”

Kevin Feige additionally famous that there have to be a number of different issues which can be current within the books however weren’t tailored for the function movie nevertheless it by no means acquired into his approach of experiencing the flicks.

“That’s kind of what we try to navigate is if an Easter egg or a reference or something is so prevalent that it gets in the way of the story you’re telling so that people who aren’t aware of it go ‘What is this? What’s happening?’, then we usually pull back on it,” Feige added.

Harry Potter saga and Marvel Cinematic Universe similarities

That being mentioned, there are a number of similarities between all of the ten Harry Potter motion pictures and MCU. For starters, these two have a significant fan following. There are tens of millions of followers who know every little thing about Harry Potter characters. On the similar time, even Marvel followers are into tens of millions.

These two motion pictures have additionally created box-office wonders. On one hand, Avengers: Infinity Conflict and Avengers: Endgame motion pictures turned the highest-grossing motion pictures of all time, the ten Harry Potter motion pictures have additionally damaged a number of data.

