This is how people reacted to BJP’s alliance with JSP; will Pawan Kalyan be next CM of Andhra Pradesh?

Many individuals throughout Andhra Pradesh are delighted over the BJP’s (Bharatiya Janata Get together) alliance with JSP (Jana Sena Get together). The excited followers of Pawan Kalyan mentioned that the ability star would be the subsequent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

After an official assembly, Pawan Kalyan’s JSP introduced its alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night time. Speaking to media, the Jana Sena chief mentioned, “I believe in leadership of Modi ji. Unlike other religion parties where they think of only regional prospects, Jana Sena is for national integrity. We are aligned with BJP’s ideology – patriotism, nationalism & developmental approach of Modi ji.”

It’s identified that Pawan Kalyan had campaigned for the BJP and TDP within the 2014 basic elections. He has revealed that he hoped to affix fingers with the BJP earlier than 2019 basic election however issues didn’t work out. “We had talks for 2019 general polls but could not translate it into an alliance. This time, discussions were on at different levels for two&half months. We are confident that we will form govt in next elections,” ANI quoted him as saying on Thursday night time.

Pawan Kalyan’s JSP has joined the BJP with none situations or calls for. “Jana Sena has allied with BJP without any conditions. On seat-sharing, they have said that they will go by the decision of BJP Parliamentary Board & they have no demands. Both parties to protest together against the decision of 3 state capitals,” S Deodhar, the BJP’s co-in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, instructed ANI

BL Santhosh, the Nationwide Common Secretary of the BJP, has introduced Pawan Kalyan’s JSP in to the NDA alliance. Pratap Simha, the MP from Mysore, tweeted, “The man behind BJP and Jana Sena alliance is none other than @blsanthosh ji. Am very sure @PawanKalyan Sir, vl be the CM of Andhra in 2024.”

The BJP’s alliance with JSP has thrilled many citizens, who mentioned that it’s a good growth, which might change the long run. Additionally they mentioned that Pawan Kalyan would be the subsequent Chief Minister of the state. With greater than 4 years to the following election, one can not predict what the long run holds for the state.

Right here is how the individuals reacted to the information of BJP’s alliance with JSP:

Vishnu Singh @VishTown

Welcome @PawanKalyan garu in NDA. I need to see you because the CM of Andhra Pradesh in 2024 and with BJP you’ll undoubtedly win. #BJPAllianceWithJSP

Joyson Vaddi @joysonvaddi

Good to see how Andhra Pradesh Politics are unwrapping, #BJPAllianceWithJSP in AP which have lower than 10% vote share.. is sending a shiver within the backbone of Each Ruling #YSRCP and Opposition #TDP Why are these individuals afraid ♂ .. Insecurity at peaks.. Janasena

Ratikanta Samal. @supragnya23

#BJPAllianceWithJSP Nice transfer by bjp…pavan kalyan has stable good will in AP ,modi ji all the time there to assist and develop these kind of youths who has dedication to serve individuals..

Geetha Kothapalli @Geethak_MP

Complete heartedly appreciating the choice & extending heat welcome to @PawanKalyan garu to work with @BJP4Andhra for the welfare of individuals of AP #BJPAllianceWithJSP

Ritesh Choubey @iRiteshChoubey