“This Is India, Not Taliban”: AAP On BJP Leader’s “Bury Alive” Remark

New Delhi:

Quickly after BJP chief Raghuraj Singh sparked controversy by saying he’ll “bury people alive” who increase slogans towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday stated that is India, not Taliban and urged the federal government to take motion towards the chief.

“This country runs on the Constitution, laws, elected leaders and democracy and on the other hand these people are saying they will burn everything down. This is India, not Taliban. This is not an extremist country where you can burn people alive. This is a shameful comment and the party should take action against it. This shows that leaders are encouraged to make such comments,” Mr Singh stated whereas talking with information company ANI.

Sanjay Singh’s comment got here after Raghuraj Singh earlier within the day stated that he’ll bury alive those that increase slogans towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

When requested about HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal interesting to the JNU college students to name off their agitation, Mr Singh stated, “Ramesh Pokhriyal should chalk down some solution for this. He should try to end the tussle between the students and the VC.”

Outlining the present financial state of affairs of the nation the AAP MP stated, “Under the present government, the economy has drastically come down. The price of the basic commodities is skyrocketing. The GDP has come down to 4.5 %. The government does not care about the people. They just cannot say they don’t consume onions so it does not matter to them. All the sectors are facing a challenge in this country.”