From Perez (in his personal phrases):
Unhappy to say that so many individuals have been mocking me on TikTok for my free pores and skin on this video. It occurs. I was very heavy. And I’m not anymore. And I look nice, you little fuckers!
Once you’re nearly 42 you’ll want you look nearly as good as I do know I do! Your opinion on my physique doesn’t have an effect on me!
Can’t no one carry me down!
Jan 7, 2020 10:26am PST
