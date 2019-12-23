This is the right order to watch every Star Wars movie

It is a debate that is raged amongst Star Wars followers since time immemorial … or no less than because the prequels got here out. What’s the suitable order to observe each Star Wars film? Just about everybody has their very own opinion about this, starting from the apparent — like watching them within the order wherein they had been launched or in chronological order based mostly on the story — to extra scientific formulation that attempt to combine up the order based mostly on emotional highs and lows or character motivations. The reality is there is no proper reply to this query. Nicely, apart from the order offered on this article. That is the suitable order.

Our record consists of the unique trilogy, the prequel trilogy, the sequel trilogy, Rogue One, Solo, and The Mandalorian (yeah, it is not a film, however we’ll clarify later why we’re together with it). Nonetheless, we’re not together with the extremely disturbing Star Wars Vacation Particular or the made-for-TV Ewok Adventures motion pictures from the ’80s — Caravan of Braveness and The Battle for Endor — as a result of none of these are canon. We’re additionally not together with 2008’s The Clone Wars film as a result of we’re holding the record to live-action solely. Plus, it is horrible and should not be watched by anybody ever.

So with the principles out of the best way, it is time to pour your self a glass of blue milk and repair a plate of roasted porg as you compromise in to observe each Star Wars film within the correct order.

(Main spoilers for each Star Wars movie to observe!)