This is the right order to watch every Star Wars movie

It is a debate that is raged amongst Star Wars followers since time immemorial … or no less than because the prequels got here out. What’s the suitable order to observe each Star Wars film? Just about everybody has their very own opinion about this, starting from the apparent — like watching them within the order wherein they had been launched or in chronological order based mostly on the story — to extra scientific formulation that attempt to combine up the order based mostly on emotional highs and lows or character motivations. The reality is there is no proper reply to this query. Nicely, apart from the order offered on this article. That is the suitable order.
Our record consists of the unique trilogy, the prequel trilogy, the sequel trilogy, Rogue One, Solo, and The Mandalorian (yeah, it is not a film, however we’ll clarify later why we’re together with it). Nonetheless, we’re not together with the extremely disturbing Star Wars Vacation Particular or the made-for-TV Ewok Adventures motion pictures from the ’80s — Caravan of Braveness and The Battle for Endor — as a result of none of these are canon. We’re additionally not together with 2008’s The Clone Wars film as a result of we’re holding the record to live-action solely. Plus, it is horrible and should not be watched by anybody ever.
So with the principles out of the best way, it is time to pour your self a glass of blue milk and repair a plate of roasted porg as you compromise in to observe each Star Wars film within the correct order.
(Main spoilers for each Star Wars movie to observe!)
Begin off with Star Wars: A New Hope
If you are going to make the dedication to observe each single Star Wars film, there’s just one place you possibly can logically begin — and it isn’t with Episode I. The primary three Star Wars motion pictures, generally known as the unique trilogy, stay the defining instance of what Star Wars is to at the present time. Nearly all the pieces that is iconic concerning the franchise, from lightsabers and the Pressure to droids and John Williams’ rating, was launched within the first Star Wars film, A New Hope. Significantly, this movie is what most individuals assume of once they hear the phrases “Star Wars,” and it stays some of the iconic motion pictures ever made.
By starting your Star Wars journey with A New Hope (which was initially simply known as Star Wars, in case you wanted additional proof of the place to begin), you are experiencing Star Wars in its purest type. The unique trilogy was the one model of Star Wars that existed for nearly 20 years, and each movie that is come since has been loaded with references and callbacks to those motion pictures in a neverending quest to match their popularity and standing. And A New Hope alone introduces a great deal of a few of essentially the most recognizable characters in cinema, similar to Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The unique trilogy is Star Wars, and to completely comprehend the saga you are about to undertake, you might want to watch A New Hope first.
Comply with that up with The Empire Strikes Again
As we have simply established, you are beginning your Star Wars marathon with the unique trilogy, which implies your subsequent appointment is with The Empire Strikes Again. Because the direct sequel to A New Hope, the 1980 movie — which is usually lauded as the most effective within the franchise — additional builds on the characters and story of its predecessor, whereas additionally introducing some new franchise icons. Luke continues his Jedi coaching, working his approach as much as an eventual confrontation with Darth Vader. Yoda is launched as Luke’s new Jedi grasp and immediately turns into a fan favourite. Boba Fett can be launched because the bounty hunter who hunts down Han Solo and freezes him in carbonite. And Lando Calrissian exhibits up as properly, the one man within the galaxy who’s cooler than Han Solo. The story developments within the movie are additionally notable, because the Empire features energy by beating the Rebels at each flip, a relationship blossoms between Han and Leia, and Luke discovers that Vader is his father in certainly one of cinema’s most memorable twists.
By following up A New Hope with Empire Strikes Again, you are seeing these iconic characters develop, assembly extra memorable Star Wars gamers, and changing into emotionally invested within the story because the Riot sees some main setbacks of their combat in opposition to the Empire. The Empire Strikes Again will be the supreme Star Wars film, nevertheless it’s additionally a sequel, and subsequently ought to be watched solely after consuming its predecessor.
Finish the unique Star Wars trilogy with Return of the Jedi
By this level, you’ve got watched the primary two movies within the authentic trilogy, so the following logical step is … Assault of the Clones! That is a joke, clearly. Return of the Jedi is up subsequent, as it’s — for higher or worse — the climax of the unique trilogy. The film will get a number of hate, particularly from trendy audiences, for just a few of its selections. Lots of people don’t love that the film contains a new Dying Star. Some aren’t loopy about the truth that Han Solo is introduced again from his frozen state. And lots of people actually hate the Ewoks. The lovable teddy bear aliens are considered by some as a bridge too far into Merchandise City, and their capability to defeat the Empire with sticks and stones stretches credibility.
Nonetheless, Return of the Jedi actually is not as unhealthy as some would have you ever imagine. With correct introductions of Jabba the Hutt and the Emperor, the movie continues the unique trilogy’s custom of bringing in iconic characters in each installment. It additionally provides one other huge twist within the reveal that Luke and Leia are twins. And it contains a ton of iconic scenes. There’s the escape from Jabba’s palace (full with Sarlacc pit), the speeder bike chase on Endor, and the redemption of Darth Vader. Even the Ewoks, hated as they’re, had been fairly widespread on the time the film was launched and are iconic in their very own proper. So regardless of its flaws, Return of the Jedi makes for a satisfying conclusion to the unique trilogy.
It is prequel time with The Phantom Menace
There is no approach round this so we’ll simply come proper out and say it. The prequel motion pictures aren’t excellent. They’re loathed by many followers, and so they do not feel a lot in any respect like Star Wars, or no less than Star Wars as outlined by the unique trilogy. These movies informed the saga of farm boy Luke Skywalker, who turns into a robust Jedi warrior, discovers that the murderous Darth Vader is his father, after which overthrows the Emperor. The prequels happen previous to Luke’s beginning (for essentially the most half) and reveal how the Chosen One of many Jedi, Anakin Skywalker, turns into Vader, the scourge of the galaxy and Palpatine’s right-hand man. It is an attention-grabbing idea, however one which the prequel motion pictures do not pull off terribly properly — particularly on this first installment.
The Phantom Menace is primarily remembered for just a few, for instance, misguided choices. One is an over-reliance on CGI, which appears to be like extremely dated right now (and by some means worse than the unique trilogy’s sensible results). Second is a heavy give attention to the political machinations of the Galactic Republic somewhat than, , motion and journey. And third is Jar Jar Binks, the kid-friendly, all-CGI character that everybody likes to hate. The Phantom Menace simply does not really feel like Star Wars to many followers, however when you’re decided to observe each film within the franchise, you may as properly watch this one whereas the reminiscence of the unique trilogy continues to be contemporary in your thoughts.
Prepare for Assault of the Clones
Assault of the Clones heard your complaints about The Phantom Menace … and it doubled down on all of them. The second movie within the prequel trilogy takes the unrealistic CGI to cartoonish ranges, and it options much more boring senatorial machinations. Nevertheless it will get worse. Assault of the Clones replaces the villainous Darth Maul, one of many solely cool features of The Phantom Menace, with Christopher Lee and a bunch of non-threatening CGI troopers that appear to be they got here out of a online game (and an especially outdated sport at that). There’s additionally a pressured romance between Anakin and his future spouse Padme, and the pair in all probability have much less chemistry than any film couple ever. Just about the one advantage of Assault of the Clones is that it options much less Jar Jar Binks than its predecessor.
So why watch Assault of the Clones in any respect if it is so horrible? Nicely, it nonetheless advances the story of Anakin Skywalker’s eventual flip to the darkish aspect, albeit clumsily (the man hates sand, all proper?), and the Clone Wars are a reasonably vital a part of Star Wars lore, so it does not damage to see what kicked them off. It might be a slog to get via, and it is nowhere close to as entertaining as the unique trilogy, however Assault of the Clones continues to be part of the Star Wars story, and it ought to be watched proper after The Phantom Menace.
Let’s flash ahead to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
After watching the primary two prequels, chances are you’ll be questioning simply what you’ve got gotten your self into. In truth, you are in all probability asking your self, “Why am I studying about midi-chlorians and listening to Anakin complain about sand? The place’s all of the cool Star Wars stuff?” That is why we advocate taking a quick respite from the prequels to remind your self of why you are forcing your self to take a seat via them to start with, and that motive is Darth Vader. The prequels, clumsy as they could be, are all about Anakin’s transformation into the Sith Lord. It is easy to overlook that whereas watching the primary two episodes, which is why it is best to observe up Episode II with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
The film is the darkest of all Star Wars movies, as the majority of its characters do not survive previous the tip of the film. In different phrases, this is not the beginning of a brand new trilogy. The story takes place proper earlier than A New Hope, and it facilities on the group of Insurgent spies who steal the plans to the Dying Star instantly previous to the beginning of that movie. So given the time interval wherein Rogue One takes place, meaning we get Darth Vader on the full top of his powers and villainy, and it is wonderful. With trendy results, Vader is reworked right into a extra horrifying and spectacular presence than ever. Watching him slaughter a bunch of Insurgent troopers will remind you of why you are watching the prequels, and it might even get you excited to observe the ultimate prequel film so you possibly can witness his origin.
Witness the rise of Darth Vader with Revenge of the Sith
Congratulations, you’ve got made it to the ultimate prequel film! The excellent news is that it is significantly higher than the earlier two prequel movies. The unhealthy information is that it is nonetheless not nice. Revenge of the Sith lastly provides us the evil Anakin Skywalker we have been ready for, and whereas there are nonetheless points with unhealthy CGI, horrible dialogue, and some iffy performances, it no less than tells a reasonably compelling story. Anakin totally turns to the darkish aspect of the Pressure, taking up the id of Darth Vader and doing all types of horrible issues. He kills a bunch of Jedi-training children, Pressure chokes his pregnant spouse, and is simply an all-around evil dude. And admittedly, evil Anakin is far more attention-grabbing than podracing Anakin, lovesick Anakin, or any of the opposite Anakins who’ve popped up within the earlier prequels.
Plus, close to the tip of Episode III, Anakin completes his transformation into full-on Darth Vader with the go well with and all the pieces, and it is admittedly fairly cool. The transformation happens after Anakin is rebuilt following a lightsaber duel with Obi-Wan that left him severely debilitated, which provides some good emotional weight to the scene. And when you see Anakin placed on that iconic Vader masks for the primary time, you will immediately flashback to visions of Vader being menacing and superior within the authentic trilogy and Rogue One. And for a quick shining second, sitting via your entire prequel trilogy could have appeared value it.
Let’s reunite with Han in Solo: A Star Wars Story
By this level, it has been an epic 4 motion pictures since you’ve got seen any of the “big three” characters from the unique trilogy — not counting the newborn Luke and child Leia cameos in Revenge of the Sith. With a complete of seven movies within the bag, you’ve got now watched extra motion pictures with out Han Solo than with him, so it is time to rectify that disagreeable state of affairs by screening Solo: A Star Wars Story. The 2018 movie could have a nasty popularity, nevertheless it’s one which is not wholly deserved. The movie’s notorious director shakeup, its casting of an actor not named Harrison Ford to play Han, and its premiere date of simply 5 months after the divisive The Final Jedi all led to an underwhelming field workplace take and tepid vital response. Solo‘s lackluster efficiency brought on Disney to rethink its technique with Star Wars motion pictures, which has resulted in a break from standalone motion pictures. However regardless of its controversy and failure to go away a major mark on the Star Wars universe, Solo truly makes for a reasonably enjoyable watch.
Do not get us unsuitable, it isn’t an incredible movie by any means, and there is definitely nothing revolutionary about it. It is a largely by-the-numbers journey set within the Star Wars universe that options some new interpretations of outdated characters (Donald Glover’s Lando is a spotlight), some cool alien creatures, and plenty of enjoyable fan service. Additionally, watching Solo now and getting reacquainted with Han makes his storyline that rather more poignant within the subsequent movie on the record.
The sequel trilogy begins with The Pressure Awakens
You are nearing the tip, so it is time for the sequel trilogy. Solely time will inform simply how iconic this trio of movies will find yourself being, however there is no denying their success, particularly The Pressure Awakens. The primary Star Wars film to be launched by Disney grossed over $2 billion worldwide, and it stays the highest-earner of all time domestically with a $936 million take. The movie introduced again virtually each character of be aware from the unique trilogy, ensuring that anybody burned by the prequels’ weirdness could be handled with a heavy dose of the Star Wars they remembered. Leia commanding
Insurgent Resistance forces? Examine. Han and Chewie flying the Millennium Falcon? Examine. Luke Skywalker, uh, being there? Examine. The Pressure Awakens additionally launched quite a lot of new characters, and although the fan bases devoted to Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo Ren could not fairly match the fervor hooked up to their authentic trilogy parallels, the characters at the moment are undeniably an enormous a part of the Star Wars story.
Plus, if you end up actually lacking the unique trilogy after watching the prequels, then it is best to particularly take pleasure in The Pressure Awakens as a result of it mainly retells the story of A New Hope. A no person finds out she will use the Pressure and joins up with a gaggle of rebels to combat a man in a black helmet to allow them to cease him and his evil empire from utilizing a superweapon that may blow up planets. It might not be authentic, nevertheless it’s undoubtedly Star Wars.
Put together your self for controversy with The Final Jedi
The Final Jedi might be the weirdest Star Wars film ever. The sequel to The Pressure Awakens does not actually construct on any of the threads that had been began by its predecessor. Who’re Rey’s mother and father? Would not matter. Who’s Snoke? Would not matter. Did not Finn have already got a personality arc the place he discovered to be courageous and commit himself to a larger good? Would not matter, he is doing it once more. The Final Jedi virtually appears to purposely undo just about each determination that was made in The Pressure Awakens, and whereas some thought this type of shakeup was the precise sort of daring considering the franchise wanted, others thought it was poor storytelling and a disservice to the followers. This dichotomy has led to the movie being labeled as essentially the most divisive within the Star Wars canon.
The Final Jedi is so jarringly totally different from different Star Wars motion pictures that it virtually feels as when you might watch it anyplace on this sequence and it would not matter, however since it is the sequel to The Pressure Awakens, we’re inserting it right here. Although it is true the film does not appear to have a lot respect for its predecessor, it does nonetheless transfer the story alongside in just a few essential methods. Rey and Kylo Ren each develop, together with her changing into a Jedi and him changing into the brand new supreme chief of the First Order. The pair additionally develop a bizarre type of connection that wasn’t very current in The Pressure Awakens however that finally ends up forming the spine of this sequel trilogy.
End the Skywalker saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Hoo boy, the sequel trilogy is unusual. So, you understand how The Final Jedi undid all the pieces The Pressure Awakens did? Nicely, The Rise of Skywalker undoes just about all the pieces The Final Jedi did. It seems Rey is definitely Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter, Snoke was created and managed by Palpatine, and Finn … properly, Finn nonetheless does not actually do very a lot. The film seeks to satiate followers by giving them essentially the most Star Wars-y Star Wars film ever, with extra lightsaber fights, basic characters (Lando! The Emperor! Han?), and planet-destroying weapons than they’ll deal with. And whereas critics had been unkind to the movie, the response from followers has been extra optimistic, and nobody can accuse The Rise of Skywalker of being boring. The movie provides a satisfying finish to the Skywalker story with Kylo Ren/Ben Solo’s redemption, and by bringing again the Emperor — the primary villain of each earlier trilogies — it makes all three trilogies really feel extra linked.
Though it might not be the sequel trilogy that George Lucas had deliberate and even wished, it is in all probability nearer to what nearly all of followers wished. The sequel trilogy wraps up and places a bow on most of what we have seen from big-screen Star Wars up up to now, which is why it is sensible to finish your film journey with this movie. Like it or hate it, that is the tip of the Skywalker saga that has outlined the franchise for over 40 years. However as you will see under, it isn’t the tip of Star Wars.
The Mandalorian is the way forward for the Star Wars universe
The Mandalorian is many issues, however a film is not certainly one of them. So why is it on this record? As a result of the sequence represents the way forward for Star Wars, and the following Star Wars motion pictures are in all probability going to look much more like The Mandalorian than something that is come earlier than. Plus, because the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV present, its eight-episode first season had a blockbuster characteristic movie price range and as a lot content material as no less than two motion pictures, so evaluating it to a movie is not as outrageous because it appears.
Ever because the authentic trilogy, Star Wars motion pictures have been concerning the previous. The prequel motion pictures inform the story of younger Anakin Skywalker, Rogue One and Solo are each prequel tales based mostly on A New Hope characters and ideas, and the sequel trilogy is extra involved with wrapping up the storylines of the unique trilogy’s characters than it’s with charting its personal course. However that is not true for The Mandalorian. The sequence has but to characteristic a single character from one other Star Wars film, and whereas there are actually loads of Easter eggs for followers to drool over, they’re hardly central to the story. It is the primary standalone Star Wars story that really feels standalone, and its lack of connections to the Skywalker saga exhibits a path ahead for your entire franchise. Now not sure by decades-old tales and trilogy codecs, Star Wars is now free to lastly discover extra of the galaxy far, distant.
