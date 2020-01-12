This is what 60 looks like

By Florence Scordoulis For The Every day Mail

Printed: 17:12 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:12 EST, 12 January 2020

Diane Garner lives in Southend-on-Sea in Essex. She has three sons, Matt, 35, Chris, 33, and Josh, 24, in addition to two granddaughters, Delilah, six, and Josie, two. She is an administrative assistant at Land rover.

Price range face cream

I’ve by no means had Botox, I desire a pure look. As an alternative, I persist with a finances skincare routine. I like Aldi’s Lacura Q10 Renew Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream, with SPF 20, and Night time Cream (each £1.45), plus the Multi-Intensive Serum (£2.99). I am going to Aldi just for its magnificence merchandise. I’ve tried dearer variations, however there is no noticeable distinction.

Funding surgical procedure

I had a breast augmentation 15 years in the past. I felt reassured as a result of my pal had already had it achieved. Then I requested my GP for a suggestion — a hospital, not a clinic, to make it as protected as attainable. It price £5,000, however was value it — it actually boosted my confidence. I went from a 34A to an E, however they nonetheless look pure, and my garments match significantly better. They’ve lasted effectively. I get a check-up each few years.

Diane Garner lives in Southend-on-Sea in Essex. She has three sons, Matt, 35, Chris, 33, and Josh, 24, in addition to two granddaughters, Delilah, six, and Josie, two. She is an administrative assistant at Land rover

DIY hair regime

As soon as a month, I color my hair at dwelling with L’Oreal Choice Infinia eight California Pure Mid Blonde (£eight.25, boots.com). I have been utilizing the identical model, in numerous shades, since I used to be in my 20s. It is less expensive than getting it achieved on the salon, however I get an expert lower each six weeks (£50). I take advantage of a Garnier Final Blends Hair Meals Banana Three-In-1 Dry Hair Masks (£6.99, boots.com) to maintain it wholesome.

Blitz again ache

I do yoga and Pilates 4 occasions per week (£18.99 per thirty days, puregym.com). It is eased the stiff shoulders I get from sitting at a pc, and it is made a distinction to my physique form: my hips are a lot slimmer and I’ve extra definition in my abdomen.

Half-time boyfriend

Final summer season, I met a beautiful man, Gary, on relationship website Zoosk (zoosk.com). We dwell an hour’s drive aside, so I solely see him on the weekends. I like this, although, as I am very impartial and need to find time for my feminine buddies — we went on vacation to Dominica this 12 months for our 60th birthdays. It is good to have male firm, however not on a regular basis! Plus I am going to mattress at 9:30pm within the week, and do not need to be woken up by loud night breathing . . .