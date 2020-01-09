This is what Salman Khan gifted his Dabangg 3 co-star Kiccha Sudeep

Prime 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019













Salman Khan’s Dabangg three made a superb quantity of enterprise on the field workplace. Pleased with the success of the third franchise of the favored Dabangg collection Salman Khan not too long ago shocked his Dabangg three co-star Kiccha Sudeep with an opulent BMW M5 automobile.

This isn’t the primary time when Salman has proven his generosity by presenting presents for his colleagues and shut associates. However this time it was the Makkhi actor Kiccha Sudeep who proved to be the fortunate one.

Kiccha Sudeep, a Kannada famous person has shared an image collage of Salman and him together with his model new BMW gifted by the Bhaijaan. Captioning the image Sudeep wrote, “Good always happens when you do good. Salman Khan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5… a sweetest gesture. Thank you for the love you have showered on me and my family, sir. It was an honor to have worked with you and to have had you visit us,”

When Dabangg three had launched, Kiccha obtained a personalised jacket from Salman Khan’s assortment.

Seems to be like Salman could be very a lot impressed with Kiccha Sudeep and his efficiency in Dabangg three. Kiccha Sudeep performed the prime antagonist Balli Singh in 2019 launched movie ‘Dabangg three’. Salman Khan’s Dabangg three did phenomenal enterprise on the field workplace minting about 135 crores. It starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjerekar. It was directed by Prabhu Deva.