This is why you recognize those eyes in Rise of Skywalker

Accommodates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
There was no scarcity of well-know faces coming and getting into J.J. Abrams’ saga-closing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There was a shock voice look from fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars; welcome appearances from O.G. franchisers Billy Dee Williams, Warwick Davis, Harrison Ford, and the late-great Carrie Fisher; temporary glimpses of rising actors, like Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, who performed Rey’s mom; and even a stunning cameo from famed Star Wars composer John Williams (he was the one-eyed bartender.
Amid all these appearances, there was one well-known face that you just most likely did not know you had been taking a look at — since you noticed solely the character’s placing eyes.
The character in query is Zorii Bliss, an outdated “friend” of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) who helped Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the gang on the Kijimi after they had been making an attempt to override C-3P0’s (Anthony Daniels) programming to get a significant Sith message translated. Zorii spent the the majority of her display screen time behind a kick-ass gold masks and black visor, so audiences solely had her voice to go off when piecing collectively the one who performs her. That’s, till the temporary second she flipped up her visor to flash her piercing blue eyes.
These eyes belong to the one and solely Keri Russell, a prolific TV and movie actress who’s been within the highlight for many years. This is the place you have seen Russell — and her peepers — earlier than.
Keri Russell has been working with J.J. Abrams because the early days
For these of a sure age, the identify “Keri Russell” probably triggers a wave of pictures from the late ’90s and on — a couple of of which most likely come within the type of dramatic and/or romantic moments from the tv sequence that made Russell a star again in 1998. The present was the WB hit Felicity, which additionally helped set up the then up-and-coming author who co-created it, The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams. Russell starred because the titular character Felicity Porter, who abandons her plans to check pre-med at Stanford College in favor of following her highschool crush Ben Covington, portrayed by Scott Speedman, to highschool in New York. Felicity ran from September 1998 to Might 2002.
Previous to scoring the lead on Felicity, Russell had however a handful of TV credit to her identify, in addition to an look in Disney’s ill-advised sequel Honey, I Blew Up the Child. Although Felicity lasted simply 4 seasons — and survived one of many extra ridiculous TV “scandals” in historical past after Russell reduce off her trademark curly hair — the younger actress actually carried the burden of Abrams’ romantic school dramedy, a lot in order that she’d find yourself taking residence a statue as Finest Actress in a Tv Collection, Drama on the 1999 Golden Globes ceremony.
Actor and director have clearly stored in contact through the years, as Abrams was fast to deliver Russell on board for a small however very important function reverse Tom Cruise in his franchise-saving 2006 providing Mission: Unattainable III. Within the three-quel, Russell performed Lindsay Harris, the captured agent whom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt was making an attempt to avoid wasting within the movie’s early moments. Whereas Russell’s Lindsay did not make it out of that rescue mission alive, Abrams was a bit kinder to Zorii Bliss, who in some way escaped from Kijimi earlier than it was decimated by one of many First Order’s planet-destroying blasters.
She additionally performed Feeney’s niece on Boy meets World
Whereas Felicity was inarguably Keri Russell’s huge break, she had already turned up on a number of tv sequence beforehand – Married … With Kids, Malibu Shores, and seventh Heaven amongst them. She was even a member of the Mickey Mouse Membership for 2 years, starring on the variability TV present for 2 years from 1991 to 1993. However Russell’s first small-screen look in a piece of fiction got here on the ’90s coming-of-age traditional Boy Meets World.
Russell joined the forged of Boy Meets World in a season 1 Boy Meets World episode again in 1993. On the episode, Russell seems as Jessica, the teenaged niece of William Daniels’ Mr. Feeney — who was neighbor, instructor, and total confidant to the kids on Boy Meets World all through the sequence’ 158-episode run. Whereas the episode would not actually hassle with fleshing out Russell’s character a lot past her would-be romance with the elder Matthews brother Eric (Will Friedle), the function completely supplied a glimpse at Russell’s rising display screen presence, and greater than helped set her fledgling profession on the precise path — a path that has now led her to a kickass function within the famed galaxy far, far-off for The Rise of Skywalker.
Keri Russell spied and spied once more on The Individuals
Simply over a decade after Felicity left the airwaves, Keri Russell discovered her option to one other critically adored sequence: an ’80s-set Chilly Warfare interval piece a few seemingly common suburban household — whose heads of family occur to be deep cowl operatives for the Soviet Union.
Merely titled The Individuals, the sequence donned on FX within the winter of 2013, and located Russell engaged in all method of spy-versus-spy shenanigans whereas portraying Elizabeth Jennings, the matriarch of the duplicitous Jennings clan. Taut, insightful, and surprisingly humanizing, The Individuals was immediately hailed as among the best on tv upon its premiere, and continued FX’s development of delivering first-rate dramatic sequence. All through its six-season run, The Individuals was continuously a serious participant on the awards circuit, even ending its run by taking residence the 2018 Golden Globe for Finest Tv Collection — Drama. The Individuals is additionally extensively considered among the best TV sequence of the previous decade, and stays the very definition of “must-see television.”
Keri Russell served up the sweetest pies in Waitress
Although Keri Russell has continued to search out success on the small display screen all through her profession — even touchdown one other essential function on the short-lived sequence Operating Wilde — she’s held much less of a presence on the massive display screen. Her greatest movie function up to now — and one of many most interesting moments of her profession total — got here with the late Adrienne Shelley’s heartwarming romantic dramedy Waitress, launched in 2007.
Set in a small southern city, Waitress finds Russell portraying Jenna, a captivating younger diner worker (and world-class baker) who’s determined to interrupt free from the confines of a depressing marriage to her no-good husband Earl (Jeremy Sisto). Sadly, Jenna’s escape plan will get a bit difficult when she finds herself pregnant with Earl’s child, and thus doubtlessly trapped in a loveless marriage endlessly and all the time. Jenna’s life will get brighter when she sparks up a romance with the brand new physician on the town (Nathan Fillion), however Waitress‘ delicate narrative does get an entire lot trickier alongside the best way.
Heartfelt, wildly romantic, and wickedly insightful, Waitress is smarter and funnier than your common romantic comedy, and goes down smoother than a slice of Jenna’s signature Strawberry Oasis Pie — thanks largely to captivatingly charismatic work from Russell, and an equally entrancing flip from Fillion (who actually ought to function in additional romantic comedies).
Keri Russell noticed the nice in simian form in Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes
Whereas J.J. Abrams has continued to signal Keri Russell up for big-budget initiatives since Felicity, Russell additionally jumped on the likelihood to re-team with the sequence’ different co-creator (and longtime Abrams collaborator) Matt Reeves. He directed the Unhealthy Robotic-produced traditional Cloverfield again in 2009, and is presently on the helm of the Robert Pattinson-starring Darkish Knight reboot The Batman. In between these initiatives, Reeves additionally discovered time to ship a few tentpole options: 2014’s Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes, and its lauded 2017 follow-up Warfare for the Planet of the Apes.
For her half, Keri Russell featured prominently in Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes. She portrayed performed Ellie — the former CDC nurse who saves the lifetime of Caesar’s (Andy Serkis) beloved spouse Cornelia (Judy Greer) earlier than finally patching up Ceasar himself forward of his brutal last showdown with Koba (Toby Kebbell). Whereas Ellie was too typically relegated to the background of Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes, Russell nonetheless managed to make a three-dimensional character of her — one whose unflinching compassion and huge mind resonate by a number of key moments of the movie as she and her household start to know the boundless soul of simian-kind.
