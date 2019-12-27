This is why you recognize those eyes in Rise of Skywalker

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Accommodates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker

There was no scarcity of well-know faces coming and getting into J.J. Abrams’ saga-closing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There was a shock voice look from fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars; welcome appearances from O.G. franchisers Billy Dee Williams, Warwick Davis, Harrison Ford, and the late-great Carrie Fisher; temporary glimpses of rising actors, like Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, who performed Rey’s mom; and even a stunning cameo from famed Star Wars composer John Williams (he was the one-eyed bartender.

Amid all these appearances, there was one well-known face that you just most likely did not know you had been taking a look at — since you noticed solely the character’s placing eyes.

The character in query is Zorii Bliss, an outdated “friend” of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) who helped Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the gang on the Kijimi after they had been making an attempt to override C-3P0’s (Anthony Daniels) programming to get a significant Sith message translated. Zorii spent the the majority of her display screen time behind a kick-ass gold masks and black visor, so audiences solely had her voice to go off when piecing collectively the one who performs her. That’s, till the temporary second she flipped up her visor to flash her piercing blue eyes.

These eyes belong to the one and solely Keri Russell, a prolific TV and movie actress who’s been within the highlight for many years. This is the place you have seen Russell — and her peepers — earlier than.