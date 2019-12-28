By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Printed: 17:00 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:21 EST, 28 December 2019

Jail guests have been informed they are going to be turned away if they arrive to see family members whereas carrying skimpy clothes.

Among the many gadgets on the banned checklist on the 1,000-capacity Durham jail are low-cut tops, intentionally ripped denims and mini-skirts.

One jail employee mentioned the ban was harking back to a scene from TV comedy Porridge, when Ingrid, the daughter of Ronnie Barker’s character Fletch, visits him with out carrying a bra beneath her high.

Scroll down for video.

In a scene from TV comedy Porridge, Ingrid, the daughter of Ronnie Barker’s character Fletch, visits him with out carrying a bra beneath her high

She is shocked when her father tells her she should not have turned up on the jail with’unfettered tits’

Fletch admonishes her by saying: ‘This isn’t St Tropez, you realize, it’s Slade bleeding jail – there’s 600 males in right here who would go berserk on the sight of a little bit of shin, by no means thoughts unfettered tits.’

Chiefs on the charity North Japanese Jail After-Care Society (Nepcas), which backs the ban, mentioned Durham operated a ‘family-orientated visits policy’. A spokesman added: ‘If you are unable to meet the requirements of the dress code, you will not be permitted to enter.’

The jail insider mentioned: ‘The real reason visitors have to dress appropriately is so that it doesn’t provoke reactions from different prisoners.’