This log cabin is a haven for sobriety groups. Beverly Hills wants it torn down

On a fancy stretch of Robertson Boulevard, one in all these actually stands out: A Kundalini yoga studio. A restaurant owned by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump. The headquarters of the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation. A log cabin.

Sure, a log cabin.

Removed from the forest, the shabby little cabin with peeling paint and battered wood doorways has turn into the middle of a property dispute between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, two tony cities the place land is each scarce and costly.

The log cabin — the location of some two dozen habit restoration group conferences each week — is in West Hollywood. Nevertheless it sits on so much owned by Beverly Hills, which desires it gone.

“To many people, the log cabin looks rustic. It looks like a crappy building,” mentioned West Hollywood Metropolis Councilman John Duran. “To us, it’s a place where a lot of miracles have happened.”

For many years, the cabin has been managed by the West Hollywood Lions Membership, whose emblem is displayed prominently on the constructing’s facade. However Beverly Hills officers mentioned they lately realized that the Lions Membership lease expired in 1977 and that the longtime nominal lease of $1 per 12 months had not been paid for greater than 4 a long time.

“I can’t speak to why years have passed and it wasn’t discussed earlier,” Beverly Hills spokesman Keith Sterling advised the Los Angeles Instances. “A few years ago, we started to take a closer look at our real estate holdings, the current status of leases and agreements, and this was discovered.”

Final week, Beverly Hills Metropolis Supervisor George Chavez advised the Lions Membership in a letter that they have to take away the cabin and its basis from the property at 621 N. Robertson by March 31.

Gyula Kangiszer, president of the West Hollywood Lions Membership, mentioned his small membership was “completely surprised” by the discover and had held prior discussions with Beverly Hills officers over easy methods to lengthen the dormant lease and hold the constructing open for the sobriety teams.

“We have been serving a community need, and the cities were appreciative of this service,” Kangiszer mentioned. “Now, I can solely guess what the motivation could be.

“Beverly Hills has not collected the $1 lease for fairly a while. I could make a test to Beverly Hills and ship it: ‘Here’s $100 for 100 years.’”

The sudden deadline additionally got here as a shock to West Hollywood officers, who’ve mentioned buying the lot from their neighboring metropolis. The West Hollywood Metropolis Council mentioned the value and phrases of a potential lease in a closed-session assembly in September, however few particulars about negotiations are publicly accessible.

A West Hollywood historic assets survey stuffed out by a former assistant metropolis planner in 1987 says the log cabin was in-built 1928 as a Boy Scouts clubhouse on land donated by the Lions Membership. Different metropolis paperwork say it was constructed within the 1930s.

It predates West Hollywood changing into a metropolis in 1984, and, for a time, Beverly Hills operated a water effectively on the location, Sterling mentioned.

West Hollywood spokeswoman Lisa Belsanti mentioned the West Hollywood Metropolis Council was all in favour of paying “a fair price” for the lot and is primarily involved with protecting it accessible for habit restoration. West Hollywood already leases a small parking zone on the property, she mentioned.

“We’ve tried, but we were not able to reach an agreement in terms of the value,” Duran mentioned. “Beverly Hills was was looking for highest and best value, and we’re saying current use. … This stuff spans decades, and no one’s cared until just recently because commercial real estate is booming.”

Sterling mentioned Beverly Hills doesn’t at the moment have growth plans for the property.

Beverly Hills’ demand that the constructing be eliminated — and the worry that it might be demolished — sparked an outcry within the sober neighborhood and past, with many individuals saying conferences on the cabin saved their lives. A Change.org petition asking that the cabin be preserved had collected about eight,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

Erin Khar, an creator whose upcoming memoir about her longtime heroin habit mentions the cabin, attended her first Alcoholics Nameless assembly at there in 1997, when she was 23. She got here to Monday-night conferences for years.

The constructing was distinctive in that it was nearly solely devoted to restoration teams, not like church basements and different multi-purpose rooms the place conferences sometimes happen, she mentioned.

“I loved that it was this weird little log cabin right there on Robertson,” Khar mentioned. “There was some ingredient in the way in which that it appeared and the conversations and the fellowship that happened not simply inside however on the steps out entrance — it actually had that clubhouse feeling.

“For lots of people in restoration, that sense of neighborhood is vital.”

Duran mentioned he has been attending weekly Alcoholics Nameless conferences on the cabin for the final 23 years. Every restoration group is autonomous, with its personal key to the constructing, and every is now scrambling to discover a new assembly place, he mentioned.

There’s a crucial scarcity of areas in West Hollywood that may and can accommodate habit restoration teams, he mentioned. The newly renovated West Hollywood Restoration Heart, in a city-owned constructing throughout the road from the log cabin, already has a full assembly schedule, he mentioned.

“The demand for recovery is very high, and the space is very limited,” mentioned Duran.

Amid the general public outcry this week, Beverly Hills and West Hollywood put out a joint assertion saying they have been attempting to find out a “shared approach” to discovering house for the restoration teams. Beverly Hills, the assertion mentioned, has supplied to supply assembly places as discussions over the property proceed.

In keeping with the assertion, a Beverly Hills contractor lately “found portions of the building in poor condition.”

West Hollywood metropolis officers mentioned the log cabin has no central warmth or air-con and desires renovations to turn into compliant with the Individuals with Disabilities Act.

Kangiszer, who grew to become president of the West Hollywood Lions Membership a couple of months in the past, mentioned his membership has invested within the constructing, upgrading its ground, portray the outside trim purple, making repairs and putting in safety cameras.

However the membership — which consists of about 30 growing older members who meet in varied places in Los Angeles and Orange counties along with the log cabin — has held off on different upgrades for at the least a 12 months due to uncertainty in regards to the property, he mentioned.

“We as the Lions Club are committed to improving the surroundings and the building,” Kangiszer mentioned. “We just want to make sure the building will be able to stay there for generations to come.”