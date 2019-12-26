This Might Just Be The Coldest December Delhi’s Seen In 118 Years

After 1992, Delhi has had chilly spells solely in 4 years – 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014 (Representational)

New Delhi:

With a numbing chilly persevering with to comb by Delhi and close by areas, the area is predicted to document its second-coldest December since 1901, the climate division stated on Thursday.

“The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997,” an official of the India Meteorological Division stated.

In December this yr, the imply most temperature (MMT) until Thursday was 19.85 levels Celsius. It’s anticipated to dip to 19.15 levels Celsius by December 31, he stated.

“If it happens, it will be the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the lowest MMT of 17.3 degrees Celsius,” the official stated.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which offers official figures for Delhi, recorded the bottom most temperature of 12.2 levels Celsius on December 18.

The climate station at Palam recorded the bottom most of 11.four levels Celsius on December 25.

Since December 14, most elements of town have witnessed 13 consecutive “cold days” or a 13-day “cold spell”. The final time such an extended chilly spell was witnessed was in December 1997.

After 1992, Delhi has had chilly spells solely in 4 years – 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

“Severe cold day/cold day” situations are predicted until December 29.

A aid is predicted subsequent week as a consequence of a change within the wind course.

In keeping with the IMD, a “cold day” is when the utmost temperature is a minimum of four.5 notches beneath regular.

A “severe cold day” is when the utmost temperature is a minimum of 6.5 levels Celsius beneath regular.