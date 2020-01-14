This month's examinations canceled in Jamia University

Jamia College examinations have been canceled. When the exams to be held in January this month will probably be now, it’s not determined at current. The choice to cancel the examinations was taken by Jamia College Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday.

In line with information company IANS, because of heavy opposition and strain from the scholars, the college administration has to take the choice to cancel the exams. College students say that they won’t seem within the examinations till safety is assured within the college campus.

On Monday, college students at Jamia College protested outdoors the Vice Chancellor's workplace for his or her security. Right here the scholars requested the Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar, whose duty it’s to ensure the protection of the scholars contained in the Jamia Campus. The scholars mentioned that with out safety preparations neither courses will be performed nor exams. The scholars mentioned that if the administration needs to take examinations then first present a secure setting to the scholars. The scholars demanded that there be an FIR towards the police, and solely then the examinations ought to be performed.

In line with Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar, this demand of scholars was thought-about. The Vice Chancellor has determined to cancel the examinations after consulting the Dean and numerous division heads. Vice Chancellor assured the scholars that it’s best to focus on this topic with the college administration. The Vice Chancellor mentioned that the brand new date for the examinations will probably be introduced after talks with the scholars and anxious officers of the college administration.

The protesting college students state that examinations shouldn’t be performed till a criticism is filed towards the accused policemen. The scholars requested the Vice Chancellor how schooling and examinations could possibly be performed in an setting of insecurity.

On this, the Vice Chancellor mentioned that solely registration of FIR doesn’t lead to safety. He mentioned that FIR is a separate course of, it shouldn’t be mixed with safety or examination.

Considerably, 15 holidays had been declared in Jamia College after the violence on December night time. Lessons had been resumed at Jamia College from 6 January. Together with this, the date of examinations was additionally introduced this month, however now the examinations have been canceled because of opposition from college students.