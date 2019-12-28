This Presidency University professor leads anti-Citizenship Act protest in Kolkata. Video goes viral

Pradip Basu criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP authorities and its insurance policies.Fb

The video of a senior college member of the Presidency College main a protest rally towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act and the NRC in Kolkata and declaring that he would burn a duplicate of the laws has gone viral on social media.

Within the ten-minute video, the 63-year-old , Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, is seen elevating slogans and delivering a fiery speech during which he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP authorities and its insurance policies, as additionally the imperialist insurance policies of the USA and its present President Donald Trump.

“I will burn copy of the Citizenship Amendment Act,” he stated.

The scholars are seen continually cheering Pradip Basu, Professor of political science, as he delivers his speech.

“We saw what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia. There is an attempt to discriminate people along religious lines. I felt the need to protest and when the students approached me, I immediately agreed to their request,” Basu stated.

Coming down closely on the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) train carried out in Assam, he stated, “When we are watching television serials in the evening, or sipping piping-hot coffee in the morning, we should also give a thought to the 1,000 people rotting in detention camps,” he stated.

(With company inputs)