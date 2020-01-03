Warner Bros./DC Movies

Todd Phillips’ Joker might have been the darkest take but on the long-lasting Batman villain — nevertheless it may have been a lot darker.

Talking on his Fatman Past podcast, filmmaker Kevin Smith revealed that he is aware about the movie’s authentic meant ending — and that it could have had followers’ jaws on the ground. (by way of Digital Spy)



Now, it have to be stated that whereas we are inclined to take rumors of this kind with a grain of salt, Smith is a fairly dependable supply. The erstwhile Silent Bob is a lifelong comics geek; he is written for each DC and Marvel, and his profile is excessive sufficient that it is secure to imagine that if he have been to speak out of his rear finish whereas discussing a smash hit movie like Joker, there could be loads of concerned events who could be fast to name him out on it.

Smith additionally went on document defending the very notion of a Joker origin movie as way back because the summer time of 2018, when the world had no concept what Phillips and his star Joaquin Phoenix have been cooking up. He is an enormous fan of the character, he is clearly a Hollywood insider, he is not inclined to easily making up stuff — and what he has to say about how Joker might need ended is nothing in need of surprising.

