Todd Phillips’ Joker might have been the darkest take but on the long-lasting Batman villain — nevertheless it may have been a lot darker.
Talking on his Fatman Past podcast, filmmaker Kevin Smith revealed that he is aware about the movie’s authentic meant ending — and that it could have had followers’ jaws on the ground. (by way of Digital Spy)
Now, it have to be stated that whereas we are inclined to take rumors of this kind with a grain of salt, Smith is a fairly dependable supply. The erstwhile Silent Bob is a lifelong comics geek; he is written for each DC and Marvel, and his profile is excessive sufficient that it is secure to imagine that if he have been to speak out of his rear finish whereas discussing a smash hit movie like Joker, there could be loads of concerned events who could be fast to name him out on it.
Smith additionally went on document defending the very notion of a Joker origin movie as way back because the summer time of 2018, when the world had no concept what Phillips and his star Joaquin Phoenix have been cooking up. He is an enormous fan of the character, he is clearly a Hollywood insider, he is not inclined to easily making up stuff — and what he has to say about how Joker might need ended is nothing in need of surprising.
What was Joker’s alternate ending?
In accordance with Smith, there would have been a quick flashback to the climactic riot (throughout which a follower of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck shoots and kills Thomas and Martha Wayne) through the movie’s closing scene within the hospital. You may recall that Fleck begins to chuckle, telling his attending nurse that he “thought of something funny”; it is right here that he says the flashback would have taken place.
In it, we might have seen that it wasn’t one in all Fleck’s followers, however Fleck himself who gunned down the Waynes. As he turned to depart, he would have been stopped in his tracks by the sound of younger Bruce Wayne screaming and crying over the our bodies of his mother and father. At that time, Fleck would have circled, shrugged nonchalantly — and shot Bruce as effectively.
If that is certainly correct — and, once more, we actually haven’t any motive to assume that it isn’t — it is fairly straightforward to see why Phillips selected to chop the scene. His cold-blooded homicide of a kid (particularly the future Batman, for cripes’ sake) would have eliminated any of the sympathy the viewers had ever had for Fleck, and whereas it is true that the occasion may have been chalked as much as the truth that Fleck isn’t precisely a dependable narrator, seeing this happen onscreen might merely have been an excessive amount of for some viewers to deal with.
Plus, the alternate ending would have led many a viewer to blurt out precisely what Smith did on the conclusion of his story: “What the f***? The world has no Batman!”
What would Joker’s alternate ending have meant for the DC Film Universe?
Whereas it is truthful to marvel simply what this ending would have meant for the DC Film Universe had it been included, the reality is that it possible would have meant… nothing. Joker was clearly meant to exist other than the continuity of the DC movies that got here earlier than it; author/director Matt Reeves’ upcoming characteristic The Batman, to which Joker has no connection, would have been completely unaffected.
What the alternate ending would possibly have affected, nonetheless, is the prospect of a sequel to Joker. Assuming that Fleck’s homicide of the long run Caped Crusader would not have merely ended up being all in his deranged thoughts, the occasion would have opened up an intriguing chance for future motion pictures: an examination of an alternate universe during which Batman by no means existed.
In fact, Phillips has lengthy insisted that Joker was all the time meant to be a standalone movie, conceived and shot without any consideration as to how (or, certainly, if) Fleck’s story ought to proceed. The director has at instances waffled on this level, although; as lately as late final 12 months, he is spoken of an openness on the a part of each himself and Phoenix to returning to the character, so long as stated return may have “equal thematic resonance” to the primary movie. (by way of Deadline)
Maybe the idea of a Batman-less Gotham Metropolis is one which the director and his star may but discover in an upcoming movie. Even when they do, although, we’re of the opinion that there are 100 passable methods to clarify why Bruce by no means turns into the Darkish Knight — and that abandoning the concept that he was shot in chilly blood alongside his mother and father in Crime Alley that fateful night time was in all probability for the perfect.
