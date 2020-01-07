This upcoming art exhibition is dedicated entirely to Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita — the place the place hundreds of thousands of Denver children have celebrated their birthdays — celebrated 45 years in 2019. This file photograph was taken on March 28, 2014. (Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish)

In case your New 12 months’s decision is to spend extra time appreciating — if not eating at — Colorado’s favourite eater-tainment spot, Casa Bonita, you then’re in luck.

“Viva Casa Bonita,” an artwork present impressed by the uniquely Colorado vacation spot restaurant, runs Feb. 21 to March eight at Subsequent Gallery.

The artist co-op began these homages to Casa Bonita three years in the past after shifting from the Navajo Avenue Artwork District to West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita has been a memory-making establishment for many years. Right here, a cliff-diver pauses throughout a present on the restaurant’s three-story-tall indoor waterfall. (Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish)

“This was our way of embracing our neighborhood and community,” Christy Lynne Seving, a Subsequent Gallery member, informed The Denver Publish.

“There has been so much interest and excitement around it, we have kept it going. The Casa Bonita show speaks to the idea that art is for everyone. It has drawn a diverse crowd and we love that!”

The Casa Bonita exhibition might be juried, and Subsequent Gallery is accepting artists’ submissions by way of Feb. three.

