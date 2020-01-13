This Woman’s Breast Implants FELL OUT!

This will legit be the craziest Botched case but. And followers know that’s saying one thing!

In a preview for Monday’s all-new episode of the cosmetic surgery fixer higher present, a girl named Judy Hernandez reveals she skilled a knifestyle nightmare most sufferers most likely suppose is inconceivable: HER BREAST IMPLANTS FELL OUT!

And OMG we now have to warn you earlier than you watch the video (beneath), however there may be really photographic proof, and it’s as surprising and gross and NSFW because it sounds.

In case you don’t have the abdomen, right here’s the recap of Judy’s story. She explains to Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow how she had gotten extraordinarily giant implants which she had come to remorse:

“It felt like a lot of pressure on my chest. I had back pain, I couldn’t sleep. I then decided to have my implants changed to smaller sizes.”

Sadly Judy determined to have the downsizing carried out at a lower than respected doc within the Dominican Republic. She says the surgical procedure was “a terrible experience” — no kidding. Eesh.

“I went to the recovery house. I was so sick. I came back to the United States and immediately went to the hospital because I was running a fever. I started getting wounds on my incisions. It was like, white.”

Ewww! Ew ew ew ew. The injuries had been opening up and turning into holes. She bought referred to a plastic surgeon within the US, nevertheless it was already too late:

“So when I went to the plastic surgeon, and I’m seeing his P.A. first, and she was checking it, and she was feeling it, and then ‘pop,’ one fell out right in her hand.”

The docs are shocked. Nassif asks:

“The hole was that big? The implant just fell out of it?”

Judy says there have been really “a few holes.” Ick! Once more, and we can not stress this sufficient, there are PHOTOS OF THIS. She describes the doctor assistant’s response as “hysterical”:

“She was like, ‘I’ve never seen this before.’”

Dubrow responds:

“Neither have I.”

And Nassif concurs:

“I don’t think any of us ever have.”

Medical historical past! Good! But in addition, you recognize, horrible and gross.

Judy then tells the docs she was scheduled for surgical procedure, however once more — too late. She was brushing her tooth the morning she was to go beneath the knife, and the OTHER implant popped and fell out! Nassif asks:

“What do you mean, the implant fell into your stomach or in the sink?”

Judy responds:

“It was in my shirt.”

Ew ew ew ew ew.

See the session AND the surprising pictures (beneath)!

