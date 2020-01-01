This year’s Rose Parade is meant to inspire hope; for one band, it already has

After a protracted observe sooner or later a few yr in the past, Southern College band director Kedric Taylor huddled his 200-plus-member squad for a fast message.

Zaid Soberanis-Ramos, a freshman on the time, didn’t count on a lot. He thought Taylor would give the crew directions for the weekend’s recreation or a critique of their observe that day. However when Taylor instructed the band, generally known as the “Human Jukebox,” that that they had been chosen to carry out within the 2020 Rose Parade, Soberanis-Ramos’ coronary heart leapt with pleasure.

“I was in shock because we were going to be in my backyard,” stated Soberanis-Ramos, a Compton native. “It’s something that I never thought I would do before. To be a part of this, it’s simply a blessing.”

Soberanis-Ramos, 19, stated he at all times watched the Rose Parade on tv rising up, however might by no means make the 23-mile drive to Pasadena to see the New Yr’s Day festivities in individual. As an alternative, selecting to attend a traditionally black college in Baton Rouge, La., unexpectedly had supplied him with a chance he had dreamed of. Merely being within the parade, he stated, “gives me hope.”

And that’s what this yr’s parade is all about.

Event of Roses President Laura Farber considered this yr’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” with folks like Soberanis- Ramos in thoughts. Farber, the primary Latina to serve within the function, stated she needed to make use of her platform to advertise variety and inclusion.

The Human Jukebox, together with lots of the different bands that may carry out, embody that, she stated. She’s excited for Southern California and the remainder of the world to see that affect.

Zaid Soberanis-Ramos, proper, adjusts his hat whereas ready to carry out with the Southern College Band throughout Bandfest at Pasadena Metropolis Faculty. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Occasions)

“With the country and the world as divided as it is right now, we want hope to bring everyone together,” Farber stated. “That’s what America’s New Year celebration does. Hope is a powerful concept, and we wanted to focus on that.”

The phrase “hope” had by no means been used within the earlier 130 Rose Bowl themes, Farber stated. Her life revolved round hope, she stated, and he or she knew that the phrase would resonate with others if she centered the parade on it.

Farber was born in Argentina and immigrated to the USA along with her household when she was younger to flee the nation’s army dictatorship that seized energy within the mid-1970s. She graduated from UCLA in 1987 after which from Georgetown Regulation three years later. Immediately she’s a spouse, mom and lawyer in Pasadena. She volunteered for the Event of Roses for 26 years and slowly climbed the ranks.

Laura Farber, president of the 2020 Event of Roses, steps to the stage to announce the 2020 Royal Court docket. (Tim Berger/La Cañada Valley Solar)

With every passing yr, she noticed the management diversify. The previous 5 years produced the primary African American and the primary Asian American presidents of the group. Farber stated the very best a part of the job is the folks. Listening to their tales conjures up her.

“Sometimes you don’t appreciate the impact of our events until you meet people and see how engaged they are,” Farber stated. “It changes them, especially kids who have never left their towns or cities and are now playing on a big international stage.”

That description matches Soberanis-Ramos, who began taking part in the horn at Manuel Dominguez Excessive in Compton.

His dad and mom, who immigrated from Mexico earlier than he and his 4 youthful siblings had been born, by no means attended faculty and labored onerous to assist them, he stated. He used band as a method to maintain himself busy. He practiced for hours by himself, meticulously going over songs and honing his approach. He needed to make use of music to raised his life, he stated.

“All the dedication and hard work started paying off,” he stated. “It was getting me ready for the real world — the practices, the uniforms, the precision. When you see the joy on people’s faces when you do a song and their heads are bopping, it makes it all worth it.”

Soberanis-Ramos, a pc science main who desires to work with cellular know-how, stated buddy instructed him about Southern College, and he started watching movies of the marching band on YouTube. He noticed “one of the best bands in the world,” as Farber describes them.

Zaid Soberanis-Ramos, proper, warms up together with his 200-plus member squad, the Southern College marching band, a.ok.a. the “Human Jukebox,” at Pasadena Metropolis Faculty. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Occasions)

The Southern College Band performs on the sphere at Bandfest at Pasadena Metropolis Faculty. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Occasions)

The band is used to acting at elite venues. Since its creation in 1947, it has performed at Tremendous Bowls, presidential inaugurations and the 1980 Rose Parade. Most famously, it headlined the reopening of the Louisiana Superdome in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina. After researching and witnessing what the band stood for, Soberanis- Ramos knew that he needed to be part of it. He auditioned and was accepted.

Soberanis- Ramos stated that attending a traditionally black college was eye-opening at first, noting the Southern hospitality that pervaded the campus. The constructive power and real sense of camaraderie gave him “a huge culture shock,” he stated. He and his band mates now carry these distinctive emotions with them to Pasadena.

Bands from traditionally black faculties and universities (HBCU) are recognized for his or her pleasure and competitiveness. In 2017, ESPN’s The Undefeated ranked the Human Jukebox as the very best HBCU band within the nation. It has referred to as itself the “Human Jukebox” because the 1960s as a result of it boasts that it could actually play the “Top 40” hits of the day.

Not too long ago, it’s lived as much as the identify.

At Bandfest, a showcase of the parade bands on Dec. 30, they dressed of their powder uniforms and yellow capes, and moved throughout the entire subject of Pasadena Metropolis Faculty stadium, dipping and weaving into completely different formations whereas they carried out Lil Nas’ hit “Old Town Road.” Farber even began dancing as she watched from the sideline.

Lizzo, the Related Press entertainer of the yr, featured the band in a December music video. It additionally carried out at a church service and a Los Angeles Lakers halftime present in Staples Heart whereas they had been in Los Angeles.

Members of the Southern College Marching Band collect their devices at their busses for Bandfest at Pasadena Metropolis Faculty. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Occasions)

Taylor stated that Soberanis-Ramos is a superb ambassador for the band, and he’s completely happy they’ll play close to the scholar’s hometown. Taylor is also glad that the Human Jukebox could present some Californians with their first introduction to an HBCU band. He’s particularly happy that they’re taking part on this yr of “Hope.”

“This theme fits our program to a T,” Taylor stated. “God created all of us as equal, and when you have everybody on the same page and pulling in the same direction, you can accomplish way more.”

Soberanis- Ramos stated it’s necessary to placed on a efficiency that spectators gained’t overlook, particularly given this yr’s theme.

“I’m coming back home, and I want people here to see what HBCUs stand for and what we’re about,” he stated. “I want them to see the passion we have and hopefully it will open their eyes. We’re carrying a lot of weight.”

Bands from Denmark, El Salvador, Japan and 7 different counties will play on the parade, together with bands from 47 states. Farber stated it was straightforward to choose Southern College when she and the music committee sifted by way of the pile of functions.

The 1 million folks anticipated to observe the efficiency in individual will likely be “blown away,” she stated.

“It’s just going to lift everybody up,” she stated.

