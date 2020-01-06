Thomas in VanVleet out? Raptors continue to play musical chairs

The Raptors proceed to play their very own model of musical chairs.

The working theme this season has been simply when there are too many wholesome gamers and never sufficient accessible seats (rotation spots), a participant or two conveniently will get injured. Two guys come again, two extra appear to exit, and so forth. On Monday, the information broke that standout level guard Fred VanVleet was unlikely to play at dwelling in opposition to the Portland Path Blazers resulting from a hamstring problem. VanVleet can also be coping with a jammed finger and a gentle again problem.

For a second it appeared the Raptors would truly be getting an additional physique, within the type of sharp-shooting rookie guard Matt Thomas, however in fact his imminent return, after an harm value him 21 video games, was tempered by the VanVleet reveal.

“It’s something that comes with the game,” Thomas stated after follow and a video session on Monday morning.

“It’s part of the territory. You just have to play through it. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. No other team’s going to. They’re going to come in here and try to beat us. They don’t care what product we have on the court. So, we have to be ready. Everyone — all 15, 17 of us have to be ready to play. And hopefully we can fully all of us get back healthy here soon.”

Relying in your definition of ‘soon,’ that’s not a possible situation. Although Norman Powell is progressing towards a return someday quickly, Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (doubtless partial groin tear) have solely been capable of do mild work in current days. Neither massive man is near recreation motion.

So, Toronto will go into one other back-to-back set short-handed, although at the least Thomas, who was considered among the finest shooters enjoying outdoors of the NBA earlier than his signing, ought to juice up the assault a bit.

“I’m ready to help the team in any way that needs be,” Thomas stated.

“Obviously, yeah, that Miami game (where the team was nearly historically bad from beyond the arc) was tough. It’s hard to sit out, it’s even harder to sit out as a shooter when we’re struggling like that,” he stated. “

“That can by no means occur once more, going, I believe it was 6-for-42. We have been getting attractiveness, it simply was a kind of nights photographs didn’t fall. Like I stated, I’m simply able to get again on the market and assist the crew any method I can.”

Thomas was slated to get some work earlier than Tuesday’s recreation with Raptors 905 on Monday evening. “Hopefully he’ll get some good minutes out there and get a little rust off and be ready to go tomorrow,” head coach Nick Nurse stated.

“We’re low on bodies, as you know, and we could use a little shooting help. He’s a body that can shoot, so that should be good,” Nurse stated.

“It’s just a matter of how much can he go and is he ready to go and is he going to be able to step right in after a long layoff and knock them down, but there’s certainly opportunity there, that’s for sure.”

FUN IN MISSISSAUGA

Thomas wasn’t the one Raptor enjoying for the 905 on Monday, veteran Stanley Johnson agreed to go there as properly. Johnson has missed a lot of the season resulting from harm and has performed spot minutes — or under no circumstances — when he’s been wholesome. With greater than two years of NBA expertise, he needed to comply with the task, which just a few Raptors gamers have additionally finished up to now. The previous lottery choose can also be making an attempt to shake off some rust. Swingman Malcolm Miller additionally agreed to go to the 905 for the evening.

Raptors 905 is short-handed, having not too long ago misplaced a few gamers to 10-day NBA contracts.

Nurse stated he was heading to Mississauga to soak up the sport.

WATCH AND LEARN

Thomas stated he might at the least achieve one thing throughout his lengthy absence by making an attempt to soak up as a lot as doable, seeing as that is his first yr within the NBA.

“I tried to learn as much as I could. Sitting out, there’s different things that you can work on. Obviously, my mind was one thing I definitely worked on,” Thomas stated.

“Sitting, watching video games, simply being up shut, not having a jersey on, it’s only a completely different really feel. , clearly my quantity’s not getting known as to examine in. So you possibly can actually shut off and simply attempt to study. Attempting to be round a few of these guys, the vets, which were across the league for some time, and study issues from them. I believe in the long term, one thing like this might truly profit me.

“We’ve all stars on this crew, guys which were within the league for 10-plus years for a cause. I’m simply making an attempt to study every thing I can from them.”

AROUND THE RIM

Thomas on how his current efficiency of The Nutcracker with Kyle Lowry took place: “Kyle made me.” … Toronto has gone 5-Four with out Siakam, Gasol and Powell … Terence Davis is certainly one of 5 rookies to have performed in every of his crew’s video games to this point this season.

MELO’S BACK IN TOWN

Tuesday’s recreation in opposition to the Portland Path Blazers would be the first likelihood for basketball followers in Toronto to see Carmelo Anthony in practically two years. Anthony final performed at Toronto in March of 2018. He’s averaged 23.6 factors per recreation in 16 appearances right here (10th amongst all gamers with at the least three appearances) and stays extraordinarily fashionable within the space owing to his unforgettable season at close by Syracuse, though that was a very long time in the past.

The Raptors as soon as pined after Anthony, in the event that they couldn’t get fortunate sufficient to land LeBron James in one of many largest draft years in NBA historical past. The Raptors ended up with Chris Bosh, which wasn’t what Glen Grunwald hoped for, however nonetheless turned out OK.

Anthony was famously out of the league till Portland threw him a life raft. He’s averaged 16 factors and 6.zero rebounds in 22 video games, together with strong 39% three-point capturing.

“Melo’s still Melo, right?” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse stated on Monday.

“He’s shooting that ball in and it gives them an option to score and keeps them ticking if one of (stars Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum) is out or whatever. He’s been great. He’s been really good for them,” Nurse stated.

The coach was requested if it’s good to see Anthony again on his personal phrases, as an alternative of seemingly being compelled into retirement.

“One hundred percent. Melo’s got a lot of things on his resume. He’s got an NCAA title, he’s got an Olympic gold medal (more than one), and a lot of points under his belt so it’s good to see him back playing,” Nurse stated.

Toronto’s president Masai Ujiri is reportedly out of city, which ruins a possible reunion. Ujiri’s first main NBA transfer was dealing Anthony from Denver to the New York Knicks in a transfer that was seen as a coup for the Nuggets.