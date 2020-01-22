Thomas Markle Says ‘The Royals Owe’ Him For What He’s ‘Been Through’ — WTF?!

Right here he goes once more…

Thomas Markle is again at it once more, and this time he’s just about threatening Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!!

Following his daughter and son-in-law’s announcement that they’d be stepping again from their senior roles within the royal household, Mr. Markle has run his mouth on two events to share how he feels. And now, he’s persevering with to hold forth in a brand new Channel 5 documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, airing on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old defined:

“At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she’ll take care of me. I’m in my senior years now, it’s time to look after Daddy.”

What an entire JOKE. Does he actually assume he’s owed some form of payout by the royal household?! What’s much more ridiculous is believing Meg (who has been by sufficient) ought to really feel obligated wish to assist him — whether or not financially or emotionally — regardless of his paid staging of paparazzi photographs and repeated shameful TV interviews bashing her in-laws (simply to call just a few of his dangerous judgment calls).

Talking of cash, he additionally referenced their U.Okay. digs which the Sussexes will keep in once they jet throughout the pond from their new house in Canada:

“Apparently $3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them.I don’t know, I can’t go much further into that. It’s kind of embarrassing to me.”

Newsflash: for some folks, cash isn’t all the pieces.

The retired lighting director stated he has not spoken to Meg or Harry since a telephone name forward of their Could 2018 wedding ceremony:

“Harry said to me: ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you.’ I said to him ‘It’s too bad I didn’t die because then you guys could pretend you were sad,’ and then I hung up on them. I was done.”

He added:

“I don’t think at this point they’re thrilled to see me or want to talk to me. The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground.”

A bit dramatic for those who ask us. Thomas, you actually don’t know why they wouldn’t wish to welcome you in with open arms? OK, boomer!

We’re positive there’s extra he’ll spew throughout Wednesday’s documentary. For now, ch-ch-check out a teaser (under):

“They’re turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now.” Meghan’s dad tells his facet of the story, tonight at 9pm. #ThomasMarkleMyStory pic.twitter.com/odTtfkjWgh — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) January 22, 2020

