Thornton Heath vicar Nathan Ntege defrocked by Church of England over sham wedding scam

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Printed: 11:48 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:52 EST, 13 January 2020

A vicar suspected of being on the centre of Britain’s greatest sham marriage racket has been blacklisted by the Church of England.

Reverend Nathan Ntege, 60, was alleged to have overseen a ‘matrimonial conveyor belt’ of Japanese European brides at his parish in south east London.

A jury was advised weddings at his church rocketed from six a 12 months to as much as 9 a day – with chaotic ‘cattle market’ scenes of brides who appeared to scarcely know their grooms hurriedly squeezing into ill-fitting shared marriage ceremony attire within the toilets.

However regardless of the case towards him being dismissed on the decide’s orders, he has now been defrocked after the Diocese of Southwark carried out its personal investigation.

A disciplinary panel has now dominated that the vicar pocketed £60,000 in marriage ceremony charges that ought to have been paid to the church and he must be struck off. Additionally they concluded he had failed to take care of marriage information correctly.

In 2014, Ntege was accused of conducting a ‘matrimonial conveyor belt’ of sham weddings at St Jude with St Aidan Church in Thornton Heath.

The reverend, then 55, additionally of Thornton Heath, allegedly married practically 500 bogus and confronted 14 counts of facilitating a breach of immigration legislation and one depend of fraud.

The prosecution claimed immigration officers grew to become suspicious of the ‘inordinate quantity’ of weddings on the parish church.

However the case at Inside London Crown Courtroom collapsed after the decide accused immigration officers of mendacity on oath.

Now the church has revealed the outcomes of the church’s personal investigation, which was sparked by a criticism made by the Archdeacon of Croydon, the Venerable Christopher Skilton.

The report says Ntege was licensed as priest in cost at St Jude in January 2002 and put in as vicar in February 2007.

Between January 2007 and April 2011 there have been 475 weddings on the church – in comparison with 29 weddings between January 2002 and December 2006.

The charges as a result of Diocesan Board of Finance for the 475 weddings ought to have been £66,912 however ‘no charges had been remitted to the DBF on this interval’, the report stated.

The investigators concluded that the vicar should have ‘retained charges within the order of £60,000’ even permitting for some deductions.

The Archdeacon’s criticism was first made in 2017 however there have been a collection of delays, with the vicar continuously making use of for adjournments, claiming he had a foul again.

However the listening to was lastly held in November and now it has been introduced that the vicar has been fired and positioned on a lifelong clergy blacklist.

The panel concluded the vicar ‘had knowingly engaged in systematic wrongdoing over a interval of a number of years.

‘He had wrongfully retained substantial sums of cash which he knew ought to have been remitted to the DBF and had carried out so over a sustained time period.

Pictured: The Rev Nathan Ntege together with his spouse Elizabeth in Kampala, Uganda

‘Furthermore, the respondent had, within the view of the panel, not demonstrated any regret in relation to his conduct.

‘His response to the criticism demonstrated a refusal to just accept his flawed doing and a willingness to make false accusations towards others.

‘Accordingly the panel ordered that the respondent be faraway from workplace with fast impact, that he be prohibited for all times from the train of any of the features of his orders, and his identify be entered on the Archbishops’ Listing,’ the report stated.

Rev Ntege, who was born in Uganda, claimed he had not been given coaching or help in sustaining church registers.

He additionally stated his earlier ministry had been outdoors the Church of England, so he had subsequently left the completion of the registers to the parish administrator and was to not blame for the errors.

However the tribunal concluded ‘the deficiencies have been clear even on the briefest perusal of the information.

‘Banns have been recorded as having been known as after the marriages had taken place and particulars that ought to have been stuffed in on the wedding registers had not been stuffed in.’

It was additionally famous that the kinds had been correctly stuffed in in the course of the earlier a part of the vicar’s ministry at St Jude’s.