Thornton police arrest man accused of killing pedestrian in Lakewood hit-and-run

Thornton police arrested a person Wednesday who’s accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Melvin Woolley, 37, was at massive till officers arrested the vehicular murder suspect, in keeping with police.

Phenomenal job by Thornton PD patrol models for the arrest of @LakewoodPDCO’s vehicular murder suspect. In the event you’re dwelling protected on Christmas, simply know that our officers are nonetheless patrolling and making a distinction. #TPDsafertogether #MerryChristmas #thethorntonway 🎄🚔 https://t.co/MUQLe1kb6B — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25, 2019

Woolley allegedly fled a visitors cease Saturday close to West Colfax Avenue and Lamar Avenue in Lakewood. As police tried to tug him over, he sped off and allegedly hit a pedestrian crossing the road at West Colfax Avenue and Benton Avenue. He then crashed right into a wall, bought out of his automobile and ran away on foot, in keeping with police.

The pedestrian, recognized as 29-year-old Jonathon Furley, died on the hospital.

Woolley is going through expenses of vehicular murder, hit-and-run, vehicular eluding inflicting dying, driving underneath restraint, no proof of insurance coverage, expired license plates and obscured license plates, in keeping with police.