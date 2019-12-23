GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
The incident occurred round 136th Avenue and Franklin Avenue
Thornton police are investigating a report man was shot and dumped out of a car on Monday.
The incident occurred round 136th Avenue and Franklin Avenue, police spokesman Sgt. Tom Connor stated.
The standing of the alleged gunshot sufferer isn’t recognized.
Police couldn’t present additional particulars as they’re nonetheless deciding whether or not the incident falls underneath the jurisdiction of the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Workplace or Thornton police.
