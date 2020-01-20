News

Thornton shooting leaves one dead, second victim assaulted

January 20, 2020
Thornton police are investigating after one man died of a gunshot wound and a second was assaulted early Monday at an condo advanced at 101 East 88th Avenue.

In a tweet at round 2 a.m. police mentioned the capturing sufferer and the opposite man have been alive and being handled at a hospital.

At three:24 a.m. police tweeted that the capturing sufferer within the incident on the Park 88 Residences had died on the hospital and the loss of life was being investigated as a murder.

“No motive or suspect information developed at this time,” police mentioned.

Anybody with data is requested to name Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867.

This story might be up to date when extra data is made obtainable.

