“Those Arrested To Pay For Damage”: UP Deputy Chief Minister On Violence

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday alleged “outsiders” role” within the incidents of violence reported from numerous districts of the state the place protests happened in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

He identified that six individuals hailing from West Bengal’s Malda district, related to the PFI, had been arrested by the state police.

Chatting with reporters in Lucknow, Mr Sharma mentioned, “There is involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI). They have connection with SIMI. Six persons from Malda have been arrested.” College students Islamic Motion of India or SIMI is a banned terror outfit.

He added, “The state government is capable of handling the situation effectively to ensure peace. We have spoken to Muslim clerics.”

“As many as 288 cops have sustained injuries, of which 62 are due to firearms. About 500 empty cartridges of prohibited bore (bullets) have been found. This indicates that the protestors were using illegal weapons.”

Mr Sharma additionally mentioned that the arrested individuals should pay for the harm as per Supreme Court docket orders. Up to now, 705 individuals have been arrested in reference to the violence.

He blamed the opposition Samajwadi Celebration for worsening the state of affairs. “The opposition is inciting people by making false statements,” he mentioned.