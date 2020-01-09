Those Below 21 Cannot Participate In Jallikattu: Top District Officer

The bulls are given particular therapy and are skilled for the race the year-round.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu):

Madurai District collector on Thursday directed that these beneath the age of 21 years is not going to be allowed to take part in Jallikattu to be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur.

These prepared to take part should enroll themselves at designated centres and get their health certificates after a required well being check-up.

With just a few days left for the pageant of Pongal, the bull homeowners have began coaching their herd for the Jallikattu which is immensely widespread within the state of Tamil Nadu.

The bulls are given particular therapy and are skilled for the race the year-round, however with the pageant quick approaching further consideration is being given to the bovine.

Round 2,000 bulls are doubtless to participate in varied Jallikattu occasions all throughout Tamil Nadu in the course of the Pongal pageant.