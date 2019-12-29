Those Opposing Citizenship Law Are “Anti-Dalits”, Says JP Nadda

JP Nadda opposition events protesting in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation are “anti-Dalits”

BJP working president JP Nadda mentioned on Sunday that opposition events protesting in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation are “anti-Dalits” as 70-80 per cent of the folks to be benefited from the laws are from the neighborhood.

The Dalit leaders who’re opposing the legislation needs to be uncovered, he mentioned, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “biggest protector” of the neighborhood.

Addressing a programme organised by a Dalit group, Mr Nadda accused the Congress of spearheading the marketing campaign to “mislead” minorities over the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and confused that the brand new legislation is all about giving citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring nations and never about taking away anybody’s citizenship.

With most opposition events opposing the Citizenship Modification Act for incorporating faith as a criterion for granting citizenship to individuals who have escaped from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Mr Nadda mentioned the amended legislation has executed “justice” to the individuals who had been exploited and disadvantaged of their rights in these nations.

It has acted as a balm on festering wounds left behind by the Congress, he mentioned.

Naming many castes to which the anticipated beneficiaries of the amended legislation belong, he claimed 70 to 80 per cent of them are Dalits.

“Those who are opposing it are anti-Dalits. We should understand,” the BJP chief mentioned and requested folks to achieve out to the members of the neighborhood over the difficulty.

Accusing the Congress and different opposition events utilizing “vote bank and appeasement” politics, Mr Nadda mentioned they put their votes forward of the nation.

“Our opponents first opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament and are now they are opposing the other way. The public is being misled. When India’s partition had happened, Congress was behind it and religion was the basis of that partition. Few Hindus went there and Muslims came here,” Mr Nadda mentioned addressing one other occasion in reminiscence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Talkatora stadium right here.

“Nehru had signed a pact that India will take care of their people living here and they will take care of our people and minorities will be protected. India being a secular country kept its word while Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country and East Pakistan became Bangladesh. With CAA we just want that our Hindu, Sikh, Christian and other brothers, who have been tortured or not treated well, are welcomed home and are able to become part of their own country,” he added.

Mr Nadda mentioned that “majority of these people are Dalit and Harijans” and lamented that Dalit leaders are opposing the brand new legislation.