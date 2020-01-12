Those Who Raised Anti-National Slogans At JNU Deserve Jail: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, nevertheless, did not point out the precise timeline of the alleged sloganeering in his speech.

Jabalpur:

Launching a blistering assault on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday stated that these youths who had raised “anti-national” slogans on the JNU campus deserved to be put behind bars.

Addressing a public assembly right here in Madhya Pradesh in assist of the brand new citizenship regulation, Amit Shah stated, “In JNU, some boys had raised anti-national slogans. They raised slogans like ”Bharat tere tukde honge ek hazar, inshallah, inshallah”. Ought to they not be put in jails?”

Amid cheers by individuals, Amit Shah stated, “Rahul Baba and Kejriwal are saying- save them, save them…Are they your cousin brothers?”

A case had been registered by Delhi police in opposition to then JNU College students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and a number of other others, for being concerned in an occasion on the college on February 9, 2016, through which anti-India slogans have been allegedly raised.