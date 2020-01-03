Those Who Served Notice To Dead, Elderly To Face Action: Firozabad Police

Banne Khan, a resident of Kotla space who was given a discover, died six years in the past (File Picture)

Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh:

The district police in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on Friday mentioned that these chargeable for sending out notices to a lifeless man and aged individuals over violent anti-CAA protests will likely be punished.

After violent protests on December 20, Firozabad police despatched out notices to at the very least 200 individuals asking them to show they might not be a risk to peace within the space and furnish surety of Rs 10 lakh every.

Amongst those that had been served notices had been Fasahat Mir Khan and Sufi Ansar Hussain, each over 90 years and ill, and Banne Khan, a resident of Kotla space, who had died six years in the past.

“CO (circle officer), city, has been asked to conduct a probe into how a notice was issued in the name of a dead person. The CO’s report is awaited and strict action will be taken against those found behind it,” mentioned Superintendent of Police, Firozabad metropolis, Prabal Pratap Singh.

Firozabad Metropolis Justice of the Peace Kunwar Pankaj Singh mentioned no motion will likely be taken towards any aged particular person.

“These notices were interim measures initiated on the basis of reports from various police stations. No action will be taken against any elderly person,” he mentioned.

The notices had been issued below sections 107 (apprehension of breach of peace and tranquillity of an space) and 116 (inquiry as to reality of data) of the Prison Process Code.

Mr Hussain mentioned he failed to grasp why he had been served the discover.

“I was in Firozabad on December 18 and had met senior officials during an Urs. I have spent all my life trying to ensure peace in the city. I don’t understand why this was done to me at the age of 90,” he mentioned.

Fasahat Mir Khan’s son Mohammad Tahir mentioned earlier than the discover was despatched, policemen had visited their home on the lookout for his father. The household had advised them that he was over 90 years previous and never preserving effectively.

“They (policemen) had informed their seniors about this on phone but three days later, the notice was issued. My father has served the society all through his life and had also got an opportunity to meet former president (APJ) Abdul Kalam. It is surprising how such things are happening,” Tahir mentioned.

Six individuals had died within the clashes in Firozabad. As many as 29 individuals had been booked and 14 arrested in about 35 instances registered in reference to the violence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of a “crackdown” on the protesters and the federal government ordered that these discovered chargeable for damaging public property in the course of the protests must pay for it.