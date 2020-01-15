‘THOUGHT IT WAS A BOMB’: Quiet Richmond Hill area shaken by gunfire

Those that dwell on Leisure Lane in Richmond Hill at all times felt the road was appropriately named.

It’s simply down from Simple Avenue, in spite of everything.

“It’s a quiet neighbourhood,” mentioned a long-time resident. “I would walk my dog at 2 a.m. without thinking twice.”

Different sections of the GTA might have crime and criminals go to. However not right here.

Till Tuesday night time.

Similar to that, the serene, high-end, residential road within the Main Mackenzie and Trent St. space turned a taking pictures gallery that had York Regional Police shutting down streets.

“There goes the neighbourhood,” one longtime resident mentioned late Tuesday.

It began after 10 p.m.

“I thought it was a bomb,” one resident mentioned on twitter. “I kept hearing too much activity in front of my house — decided to look out the window. Police cars, yellow tape, pylons in front of the property next to mine. Gunfire!”

I assumed it was 🧨 10pm on a quiet R.Hill road. I saved listening to 2 a lot exercise in entrance of my 🏡 determined to look out the window. Police vehicles, yellow tape, pylons in entrance the property subsequent to mine. Gun hearth! @joe_warmington heard something? pic.twitter.com/fX0f9AVYG6 — Fania Finance (@FaniaFinance) January 15, 2020

Neighbours had been guessing what it may very well be.

“Maybe a drive-by shooting?”

Street rage? A theft? Gang stuff?

York cops are investigating. It appears there was a automobile chase initially, a crash in entrance a home after which a foot chase the place folks noticed a person fleeing two others wearin hoodies.

“At approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Kerrybrook Dr., which is in the area of Bathurst St. and Major Mackenzie Dr. W. for a report of a man in a backyard who was suffering from injuries,” Sgt. Andy Pattenden mentioned in a information launch.

“When officers arrived, they found a black Audi S7 with bullet holes in it and located the victim, a 39-year-old man from the City of Vaughan who was injured, but was not shot. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police are looking for “three male suspects” and a “light-coloured sedan.”

Pattenden mentioned: “Officers are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward. Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways in the area of any of the incidents.”

CP24’s Cam Woolley mentioned his sources described it to him as showing to be a “targeted” hit try.

This provided little reduction to a surprised part of Richmond Hill not used to flashing police lights, TV cameras and gunplay.

“An officer knocked on the door,” mentioned one resident. “He kept assuring me that it’s a very safe neighbourhood and it’s just a one-off coincidence that it happened on my street.”

So neighbours are glad issues can be again to being leisurely quickly.

[email protected]