Thousands Enjoy Solar Eclipse In Kerala, Clouds Spoil Experience For Some

Individuals collect to witness the annular photo voltaic eclipse projected on a big display screen at a college in Kozhikode.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The annular photo voltaic eclipse was witnessed by hundreds of enthusiastic folks, together with kids and the aged, particularly in northern districts of Kerala on Thursday, whereas clouds performed a dampner in some locations.

The uncommon spectacle was first seen at Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, within the state adopted by locations in Kozhikode and Kannur.

In Wayanad, many individuals had turned as much as watch the occasion, however needed to return disenchanted because the eclipse was not absolutely seen on account of cloudy climate circumstances.

A younger boy in Kalpetta mentioned he was saddened as he couldn’t see the eclipse completely.

“We came here with lot of expectations. But are disappointed,” he mentioned.

A person, who had come from a Gulf nation on trip, mentioned he was very completely satisfied to have witnessed the celestial spectacle alongside along with his kids at Kozhikode.

Seventy-year-old Annama Thomas from Kuravilangad in Kottayam was elated that she may witness the uncommon event.

Lengthy queues had been seen in varied locations within the state to witness the pure phenomenon.

To dispel superstitious beliefs that meals shouldn’t be consumed throughout eclipse, payasams, biscuits, juices and breakfast had been distributed to those that had come to look at the celestial occasion.

Varied temples, together with the well-known Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, Padmanabha Swamy temple at Thiruvananthapuram and the Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayur had been closed in the course of the photo voltaic eclipse had been opened after purification rites.

Within the northern most district of Kasaragod, a non-public operator completely stopped bus service on a selected route in the course of the eclipse.

Within the districts of Kottayam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, the eclipse was mentioned to be partial.